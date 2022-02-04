As music evolves and new sub-genres are created, there remains a yearning for the familiar — either a direct homage to the classics or a fresh take on an old sound.
Throughout their existence, local Indie Rock band The Mysterious Experience has done just that. Their latest single, “L.A. Dreams,” fuses a vibrato-laden Indie guitar sound with retro synthesizers. From bands in clubs to bona fide arena acts, the sounds of the 1980s are very alive.
Lead songwriter and singer Christopher Fuentes has explored these vintage sounds with the band since 2014. In 2019, they got serious about playing live and released their self-titled EP. The line-up includes Jonathan Fuentes, bass/vocals; Kevin Peña, guitarist/keyboardist/ vocals; Casey Rivera, guitarist; Anthony Damas and Fernando Montoya on drums.
Over the phone, I chatted with Fuentes to learn about the creation and meaning behind this latest song.
Jesse Davidson: The band has gone through a few stylistic evolutions. How has it changed?
Christopher Fuentes: Just as time went on, you listen to and become inspired by new things. Back then, I was very influenced by 1960s psychedelia. Bands like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix and The Doors. As I grew, not just physically, but more as an artist, I started to branch out and found new avenues of music I liked. I used to be really closed-minded about music. I used to gate-keep myself. As I listened to new music, I became more inspired by newer sounds. I kind of leveled up to the ’80s, I guess you could say. A lot of modern Indie rock has that vibe right now. I bought some synthesizers and learned how to use them.
JD: There is definitely the ’80s aesthetic in the music video, as well. It has a VHS tape look. Where and how did you film it?
CF: We were going to go with the 4K DSLR (camera) route and make everything look super high-quality, but it didn’t feel right. I wanted the tale of “L.A. Dreams” to be a song that exceeds time. I wanted this simplistic look with a camcorder. To me, that represents a home video. After all, we all live in Los Angeles. The idea was that we all went to Downtown, Little Tokyo specifically, and we all filmed. Everyone in the band had a chance to grab the camera and film their own perspective in the city. The whole story is we’re in LA, we figure out it sucks and then, we all leave. That’s the cut and dry message of the video.
JD: So everyone is going through a unique but similar experience?
CF: Right. The premise of the song is having this distorted view of LA. If you come here, blinded, you’re going to get screwed. You have to have this mentality of, “I know what this city is capable of and I know what other people are capable of. I don’t want to be let down on my own hopes and dreams.” This is the first time I wrote a song that was real. Where I sat down and said, “Let’s write something that’s real.”
JD: Do you mean more personal songwriting? More honest?
CF: Real in the sense of ... Personally, I had that taste of, “Hey man, turns out you’re not the only real artist here.” My grandma used to tell me before she passed away, “There’s always going to be someone better than you, faster than you, better looking than you.” So I guess I wrote the song with the perspective of Los Angeles isn’t what everyone thinks. It’s a good place for people with opportunities, but there’s a lot of people that don’t have opportunities, as well. A lot of people lose that opportunity. Trying to change yourself or letting the people you love down to chase this dream. I think that “making it” is your own definition. It shouldn’t be what LA gives you.
JD: Going forward, what direction do you see the songwriting moving in?
CF: What I can see happening is my trying my best to write better chord progressions, better melodies and lyrics that are simple but also real. I just want the music to impact people better than it did in the past.
JD: For the band, what are your goals for this year?
CF: We’re all very hungry and trying to make it here. We’re all hungry for the success. This year, we’re going to try our best to make connections that should be made. Just continue growing our audience and keeping the audience we already have, happy. One goal is to get signed to a label that will help with marketing for us. Also, releasing new music and keeping the vibes good.
