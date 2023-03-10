Abigail Ruthann

Abigail Ruthann’s formative experience shaped her style in unique ways, finding a balance musically and lyrically between the spiritual and the secular.

 Courtesy photo

In talking about writing and creating music, musical raconteur Tom Waits said in an NPR interview, “You’re never done playing; you’re just on a rest,” referring to the space notated between bars on a piece of music.

It’s a beautiful and poetic concept that we are never done in life. Perhaps our greatest songs haven’t been written yet, they’re just further along on the page.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.