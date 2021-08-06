Live music will return to the Palmdale Amphitheater this summer with four concerts in August.
First up is the return of Metalachi on Aug. 14. Billed as the “World’s First and Only Heavy Metal Mariachi Band,” the band’s three albums: “Uno,” “Dos” and “Tres,” contain mariachi versions of classic metal songs such as “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, ”Hot for Teacher” by Van Halen and “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns ‘N’ Roses.”
On Aug. 21, “I AM KING: The Michael Jackson Experience” comes to the Amp. Led by Michael Firestone, “I AM KING” takes the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of the King of Pop. A cast of talented musicians and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers supports Firestone’s live vocals. The show features renditions of Jackson’s biggest hits including “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” Man in the Mirror” and “Human Nature.”
Queen Nation, a tribute band to the Music of Queen, returns to the Amp on Aug. 27.
The band features Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards as Freddie Mercury, Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. According to their website, their mission is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.
Queen Nation’s live, 90-minute production of Queen’s greatest hits preserves the image, sound and stage persona of vintage Queen. The show features renditions of Queen songs such as “We Will Rock You,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “Under Pressure.”
The final concert on Aug. 28 is Stevie Ray Visited. Blues guitarist Roby Duron and band Noel Deis on keyboards, Scott Fuentes on drums and Dave Cox on bass celebrate the life and music of the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan.
All shows start at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. The Palmdale Amphitheater is at Marie Kerr Park, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Tickets cost $15 apiece for each show. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free with a parent.
The box office opens at 5 p.m. the day of the event and only credit cards are accepted.
The venue offers general admission, festival-style grass seating. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-profile seat to sit on.
