I’m always reminded of what a gift music is. Beyond all career goals, what deadlines and flight times are booked in the schedule, the pure joy always wins. It’s always reminding me what it’s purpose is.
Last week, a couple days fresh off the road, my grandmother suffered a minor heart attack and stroke. Thankfully, she has been recovering at home and making great progress. What followed the initial incident was a chaotic stretch of hospital visits, getting her home and taking shifts to help her with various tasks.
Needless to say, all involved have been feeling exhausted and restless. The first few nights home, after little sleep at the hospital, she listened to classical music to put her at ease. Along with having a family member with her during the night, it was the only thing that would soothe her into rest.
It was a moment that could gave easily been forgotten later, with my mind deciding that something this routine can’t take up space on the hard drive. It was not the genre but the effect that caught my interest. It’s fairly well documented that music has a positive impact on the mind. However, this was an unintentional test of this concept. When I had a free moment, I was inspired to research why this happens.
As a musician, it’s something I’ve always heard of or skimmed through stories about. There have been tales of people suffering from conditions like Alzheimer’s who, somehow, can remember song lyrics and melodies. Glen Campbell, the legendary singer-songwriter, is possibly the most famous example of this.
In the 2014 documentary “I’ll Be Me,” Campbell’s farewell tour was captured, following his Alzheimer’s diagnosis a year prior. Through the fog and memory loss, he could still play guitar, remembering complex chord changes and his signature guitar solos.
We all can’t be Glen Campbell and we don’t need to be. We don’t need to possess an incredible musical talent to feel its benefits. With the right mind, it’s possible to still absorb the music deep into the soul.
According to Pegasus, the magazine of the University of Central Florida, neuroscientist Kiminobu Sugaya and world renowned violinist Ayako Yonetani teach a course in the Burnett Honors College called, “Music and the Brain.” They teach and explore how music reduces stress, depression and improves cognitive motor skills and neurogenesis.
“Usually in the late stages, Alzheimer’s patients are unresponsive,” Sugaya said. “But once you put in the headphones that play (their favorite) music, their eyes light up. They start moving and sometimes singing. The effect lasts maybe 10 minutes or so even after you turn off the music.”
Also, according to the Pegasus article, it doesn’t matter which genre of music is played, as long as it’s your favorite. My grandmother’s Classical music would be my “Stars Of The Lid” or Daniel Lanois. It was long believed that only Classical would provide this effect, but recent data has proven otherwise.
“If you play someone’s favorite music, different parts of the brain light up,” Sugaya said. “That means memories associated with music are emotional memories, which never fade out — even in Alzheimer’s patients.”
Along with evoking memories, they say music can also reduce seizures, assist in repairing brain damage, tap into primal fear and change our ability to perceive time.
I’m glad they included that last observation for personal reasons. Whenever I’ve been to an amazing performance or played a great show, time becomes irrelevant. The looming, opposing force that grinds us into the ground like gravity becomes halted, at least for a little while.
Perhaps the best part about experiencing music for me is escaping into another world, another moment away from reality. The relief provided by that feeling can’t be described. At its best, it’s the removal of the burden of life, transcending the physical body we inhabit and connecting with this force greater than ourselves. It’s the reason why aging Rock stars who could buy five continents by now don’t quit playing. It’s in their blood. It’s bringing back memories and keeping them young all at once.
Life seems to be settling again and returning to some stillness for now, until the next tide of uncertainty begins to recede, forming another big wave. Before, during and after the next one slams into me, I’ll be listening to different music for different reasons — some for strength, others for vulnerability. While I’ll listen to some just to feel like everything will be alright. However I arrive, I appreciate its existence. Whether I’m revisiting the past or burning new musical memories into my mind, it’s a journey that will never cease to be.
I must ride it out. If I can help people understand and have that feeling in their lives, I’d call my time here a victory.
