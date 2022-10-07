PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host several performances to set the mood, this October, at Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.

First, Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased online where attendees may also select their seats. Performances are at 8 p.m., Oct. 14 and 21; 8 p.m., Oct. 15 and 22; and 2 p.m., Oct. 16 and 23.

