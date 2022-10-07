PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host several performances to set the mood, this October, at Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
First, Palmdale Repertory Theatre will present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” Tickets start at $23 and can be purchased online where attendees may also select their seats. Performances are at 8 p.m., Oct. 14 and 21; 8 p.m., Oct. 15 and 22; and 2 p.m., Oct. 16 and 23.
Make plans to enjoy a “Haunted Halloween Hoo-dunnit? A Sharpo Detective Mystery Show” at 7 p.m., Oct. 28. There will be an evening of thrilling suspense, laughter and mystery in this interactive show for all ages that begins with a mix and mingle in the lobby, then moves into the theater as the mystery unfolds. Prices are $17 for adults, $7 for seniors, students, military or children 12 and under.
Ticket holders are encouraged to come in costume and play along. Prizes will be awarded for the best solution to the mastermind plot and for best costume.
The Palmdale Playhouse accepts Visa, MasterCard or Discover; cash is not accepted. For more information, call 661-267-5684 or email parksrec@cityofpalmdale.org
