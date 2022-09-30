Taking time to reflect on his life, Marcus Mumford dropped his full-length solo debut, “(self-titled).”
Sowing the seeds of the project while isolated during the 2020 pandemic, the Mumford & Sons vocalist and leader recorded it in Los Angeles with producer Blake Mills (Fiona Apple, Jack Johnson, Alabama shakes).
Distributed by Capitol Records, Mumford soulfully uses his art as a form of catharsis for a troubled past. Plunging into his own psyche, these 10 tracks are in an emotionally raw and autobiographical style as made famous by legendary musician Bob Dylan.
“It’s a record about freedom and it’s a record about healing,” he wrote in a press release prior to the Sept. 16 album drop.
Rebuking a sexual abuser from his youth, “Cannibal” begins the story of the record. It’s a raw meditation. Keeping the story buried for over 30 years, his mother only found out about the abuse when the song was released.
Ushered only by Mumford’s acoustic strumming and a piped instrument in the mix, all elements peak in a late burst of power.
The next song, “Grace,” is an answer to the opener. It was inspired by the conversation he had with his mother regarding the incident. Over a chunky acoustic strumming pattern, with heavy-handed drums and soft keys occupying the low-end, he vocally flexes, “Even though I’d never tell you everything, I could’ve sworn I’d dropped that bomb on you already.” Continuing, “And yeah, see, there will come a time/ when it won’t feel just like living it over and over/ with the weight of the shadow on your shoulders, and I hear there’s healing just around this corner,” he offsets the confession with optimism.
Mumford & Sons in their early iteration were known for driving Folk rhythms and rowdy anthemic choruses. On this mostly subdued project, “Grace” is the closest you’ll get to prime M&S.
Featured all on the second side, guest appearances by Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile, Clairo and Monica Martin helps keep the listener interested.
For an album regarding such personal material, someone might expect less flair with more focus on visceral writing and production, but some of the most refreshing moments come when songs balance energy with experimentation.
At the end of the process, Mumford is still a popular musician. So Mills’ arrangements need to be viewed with accessibility and emotional balance in mind.
“Better Off High,” is an impassioned penning that explores Mumford’s experience with “the complexities of self-medicating.” Sound wise, a constant but sparse repeating acoustic riff is a web for accents like heavy guitar feedback and steady percussion.
“Dangerous Game,” featuring Clairo, warbles and is expansive with a World music flavor. On this almost hypnotic and dread-filled track, Clairo’s vocals are subtle but she harmonizes well with Mumford.
Linking up with longtime friend Phoebe Bridgers, the pair duet on “Stonecatcher,” a song inspired by Just Mercy, a memoir by Equal Justice Association lawyer Bryan Stevenson. The bulk of emotion is contained within the complementary nature of Bridger’s whispery vocals and Mumford’s deeper timbre.
The swirling tempo and reverse instrumental loops are a nice segue into the soft, closing “How” featuring Brandi Carlile.
Mumford has plans of bringing his namesake band back together in the near future. Until then, “(self-titled)” is a worthy exercise to keep his musical muscles from atrophying. As a bonus, he eradicated a few skeletons from his closet.
