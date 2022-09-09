Take a moment to honor Motörhead and check out a newly discovered promo video from the band, while preparing for the next anniversary release of their album, “Iron Fist.”
The year was 1982. Relative to the US, the immortal Motörhead was the loudest, nastiest, speed-freaked trio from across the pond. Following the consecutive triumphs of albums “Bomber” (1979), “Ace Of Spades” (1980) and possibly the greatest live album of all time, “No Sleep Til Hammersmith” (1981), the three-man attack of Lemmy Kilmister (vocals, bass), Fast Eddie Clarke (guitar) and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor (drums), knew their next effort, from top to bottom, would have to keep the hammer down. Concluding that they needed an intro film for touring their then-brand-new album and fifth overall, “Iron Fist” (1982), a run of the mill promo wasn’t in the cards.
Directed by Nick Meade, what they produced — previously lost to the sands of time — was available only en masse via bootleg VHS tapes. It’s a graphic, brutal, hilariously surreal short movie where lifeless knights having spilled their life-blood upon cold, dark ground represent the horrors of war. A pillaging maiden, meanwhile beckons to the battle-hardened, excess-fueled band. Emerging through mist in the Hertfordshire forest like horned, sword-wielding, black, stud-clad minions from the underworld, Motörhead reaps the spoils of war: the mighty iron fist.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of “Iron Fist,” the three-minute video has been redigitized and officially released for legions of fans. Originally shown with Gustav Holst’s “Mars, Bringer Of War” composition, it now features Motörhead’s previously unreleased instrumental demo, “Ripsaw Teardown” as the soundtrack. The video perfectly captures the vibe of the album.
Produced by “Ace of Spades” album producer Vic Maile, “Iron Fist” was dismissed by critics upon release. However, the LP stands as a vital testament of the band during a critical period. Unknown to the celestial heavens, these 12 slicing, gritty and thrash-heavy cuts would be the swan song for the legendary power trio of Kilmister, Clarke and Taylor.
If you need further evidence of the maniacal power behind Kilmister’s chunky, unorthodox bass attack, Taylor’s stadium-shattering drums or the lightning explosiveness of Clarke’s guitar, “Iron Fist” has you covered.
The title track, “Go to Hell,” along with “America,” “Speedfreak” and “(Don’t Let ’Em) Grind You Down,” are but a few examples of how the Thrash-Metal pioneers injected debauchery, indulgence and authoritarian cynicism into an eternally irresistible concoction of Rock n’ Roll for
Lavishly marking the forthcoming anniversary, “Iron Fist” will be available in new deluxe editions, to be released, on Sept. 23. Goodies like a hardback book, a hammer fist blow, the original album remaster and previously unreleased demo bonus tracks are included with the two CD and triple LP formats.
With those, a full concert, originally broadcast on Radio Clyde, from March 18, 1982, plus a behind-the-scenes story of the album and previously unseen photos, round out the trove of offerings. There will also be a limited edition, blue-and-black swirl of the original stand alone album.
