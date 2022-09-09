Iron Fist

Take a moment to honor Motörhead and check out a newly discovered promo video from the band, while preparing for the next anniversary release of their album, “Iron Fist.”

The year was 1982. Relative to the US, the immortal Motörhead was the loudest, nastiest, speed-freaked trio from across the pond. Following the consecutive triumphs of albums “Bomber” (1979), “Ace Of Spades” (1980) and possibly the greatest live album of all time, “No Sleep Til Hammersmith” (1981), the three-man attack of Lemmy Kilmister (vocals, bass), Fast Eddie Clarke (guitar) and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor (drums), knew their next effort, from top to bottom, would have to keep the hammer down. Concluding that they needed an intro film for touring their then-brand-new album and fifth overall, “Iron Fist” (1982), a run of the mill promo wasn’t in the cards.

