After more than a year of mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) announced their reopening March 18.
“This is the first of many re-openings we anticipate in the coming weeks,” Lancaster Council Member Raj Mahli said. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community back to some of our beloved activities. The pandemic has strengthened our resolve and our resilience. We are moving forward together and will be stronger than ever.”
While MOAH will open the museum to the public, a top priority is the health and safety of museum visitors and staff. For everyone’s protection those entering and working at MOAH will be required to follow the health and safety protocols for outdoor and indoor museums at all times, along with Los Angeles County and City of Lancaster guidelines.
As such, the museum will have a limited daily capacity in alignment with the requirements of the State of California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. All visitors, including members, will need to get advance timed-entry tickets by phone at 661-723-6250 or online through eventbrite.com
Visitors will be required to have their temperature checked by staff and wear a mask covering the nose and mouth before entering the museum. While visiting the museum, all guests and staff members must maintain at least six feet of social distance from other guests not in their party. No food or drink will be allowed in the museum.
MOAH visitors will be welcomed back with five new exhibitions. Learn More about all exhibitions now on view at lancastermoah.org/moah-exhibitions
In addition to MOAH’s reopening, MOAH: CEDAR reopened Thursday and the Elyze Clifford Interpretive Center at the Prime Desert Woodland reopens March 31.
For more information on the reopening, visit the respective website for each museum site at the following links: moahcedar.org, lancastermoah.org and lancastermoah.org/interpretive-center
