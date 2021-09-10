The Lancaster Museum of Art and History is participating in Grand Park’s free, family-friendly “Easy Mornings” program this month in downtown Los Angeles.
“Easy Mornings” features food, music, international cartoons, wellness activities and arts-based workshops, there’s something for all ages and interests.
Each Saturday will showcase a different activity at Grand Park at 200 North Grand Ave. from Grand Avenue to Hill Street.
The Lancaster Museum of Art and History will offer two different workshops to help ignite the appreciation of art.
Inspired by the Museum of Art and History’s upcoming Structure exhibition (opening Oct. 2), “Wacky Sculpture” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 18, allows for total spontaneity using mess-free supplies such as chenille stems, foam shapes, beads and paper straws that participants can use to create a sculpture as high or wide as their creativity takes them. This project is designed to be sensory-friendly and fun for the whole family.
The final workshop, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, will empower participants to use a variety of fluorescent paper, tape, chenille stems, plastic and clay beads, and yarn to create a one-of-a-kind Neon Mobile.
