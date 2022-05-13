It’s been five years since Mary J. Blige aka the “queen of Hip-Hop Soul” dropped any music.
Her last album, “Strength of a Woman” (2017), riffed off her failed marriage. Eclectic in its own right, it was a return to a trademark Rap/Soul style from a more UK club-oriented sound. On it, she affirmed again, that while using music as a catharsis, she’s never shied away from implementing different genres.
Made available on Feb. 11, and thick in content at 19 tracks, Blige’s (aka MJB) new album, “Good Morning Gorgeous” deals with love, self-worth and self-esteem. In an interview around the album’s release with Skip Cheatham on the “DL Hughley Show,” she elaborated on long-time struggles that helped shape her creative mindset.
“I was in a situation where I was never enough. I was never pretty enough, everything was wrong with me. So I said to myself, how do I get out of this negative situation? I would tell myself the positive affirmation, ‘good morning gorgeous’ everyday for years without believing it. But now its been manifesting in my heart and spirit. It’s my spirit carrying it and now its starting to manifest in my physical.”
Opening track “No Idea” finds her popping off explicit rap verses over a funky instrumental. She traces her beginnings when she sang in high school shows and lived close to rapper DMX, before they were known. But the chorus, “What’s love these days? We don’t know what to say. Heartbreak, so much. We don’t give a (expletive), no” welcomes her 14th studio album’s more philosophical contexts.
A shot of classic MJB R&B with a twist, a cascading and delicate intro is the tapestry for her layered vocals on “Love Will Never.” Showcasing a unique and soulful voice, her sustains are still top-notch and pair well with sparingly-used piano and synths.
Making room for contemporaries (as she’s known to do) and showing an ability to shine beside them, she teams up with Anderson .Paak on breezy and smooth “Here with Me.” Her rapping is chameleonic, changing to the drummer/rapper’s own signature flow.
A softer vibe and break-beats from .Paak (a known Smokey Robinson and Dr. Dre collaborator) are just what a doc subscribes for a broken heart. MJB takes the opportunity to express a personal craving for something more than just a basic physical connection.
On two DJ Khaled-produced cuts, he actually knocks them out of the park as apposed to a lot of his mass produced Pop-Rap work. With Remy Ma on the Middle Eastern- and Flamenco-tinged “Gone Forever” and “Amazing,” a more celebratory, brass-heavy banger, Blige is on top. In the former, she asserts, “But, baby, when a good girl’s gone, she’s gone forever. She’s gone forever. Now you gotta deal with the fact you did me
wrong forever.”
On the latter, good vibes are maxed out on a more traditional, current Hip-Hop-sounding song.
As with any good album, some of the best surprises are saved for the second half. “Good Morning Gorgeous” in both its forms (one with H.E.R.), “Enough,” and the club feeling of “Need Love” featuring Usher, asserts that Blige, at this point, has been through a lot.
Though, she’s never lost focus on the importance of her craft.
