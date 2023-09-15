Fall Music Preview

LOS ANGELES — In 2019, a year after the release of the critically acclaimed album “Be the Cowboy,” Mitski — one of the most idiosyncratic and devoted artists in indie rock — announced an indefinite hiatus. It wouldn’t last long.

She reevaluated her relationship with fame and released another album in 2022; she wrote on the Oscar-nominated song “This Is a Life” for the film “Everyone Everywhere All At Once.” Distance provided wisdom, as it tends to, and she’s returned with yet another work of incredible depth: “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.”

