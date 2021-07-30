A brief detour between projects, Midland, a five-year-old band from Dripping Springs, Texas, hits the recording booth for “The Last Resort — EP.”
With two albums under their belt, this mini release from the Grammy-nominated trio of Mark Wystrach, (lead vocals, guitar), Jess Carson (guitar, vocals) and Cameron Duddy (bass, vocals), comes three months after their album/documentary drop, “The Sonic Ranch.”
The most notable of the five new songs, “And Then Some,” introduces the EP in a mid-tempo fashion. Riding an acoustic guitar wave with a later-complementing electric solo, this break-up-like song reminds us that some people move on in relationships, while the lingering memory of the past revisits for others —— like a spirit, easily conjured in even the most trivial of life’s occurrences. For a band overall categorized as Country with a retro ’70s vibe, the lead single from the project, “Sunrise Tells the Story,” is mostly underwhelming. Wystrach’s twangy vocals, a Midland strength, is the bright spot on this cut that goes all-in on exploring the come-down phase of a party.
Lyrics like, “There’s a half cigarette swimming in red wine, the record still spinning the scene of the crime, it’s looking like a tornado ’bout to come crashing through the door,” help create a scene of the delicate hours, immediately following said raging party.
But the accompanying instrumental, taking the same cue, is almost shambling. For argument’s sake, Midland did nail that post-party feeling in another track dealing with love, so kudos if they wanted to succeed in making a song that lulls the listener asleep.
“Two To Two Step,” guessable from the title, is actually fun and Poppy enough to occasionally recall when the band gigs and wants variety in their set list. However, it probably won’t go much further than that.
The setting of “Take Her Off Your Hands,” a busy barroom, recalls the band’s early gigs when they came up on the bar and club circuits.
It’s another song in their catalog, following that tried-and-true setting/subject. This time, the group’s vocal harmony takes the spotlight with the subject about wrestling a girl away from some other guy at a bar.
“‘The Last Resort’ is a psychical place but also a spiritual place,” Carson said of the EP’s July 16 availability.
“It’s partly influenced by the times, we wrote a lot of songs over the last year so there is that feeling of wide-open spaces and yearning. And there are the stories of these characters that hopefully are flushed out as little movies in three-and-a-half minutes.”
