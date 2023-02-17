The concepts of human consciousness and time, and their relation to one another, are a few timeless mysteries to philosophers.
As the world came to a halt because of the 2020 pandemic, Swedish Metal band In Flames was derailed from touring. Returning to their home country, time was on lead singer Anders Fridén’s mind.
Flowing through a filter of creativity, the questions, “What do we do with time?” “If your time is up, how do you act?” “Would you act different?” which Fridén highlighted in a recent Apple Music interview, are at the nucleus of In Flames’s new, 14th overall album, “Foregone.”
Interestingly, this project, released on Feb. 10, also wanders into the field of perception because of its divisive nature.
Formed in 1990 and with various lineup changes, In Flames is currently comprised of Fridén, guitarists Björn Gelotte and new addition Chris Broderick (formerly of Megadeth), bassist Bryce Paul Newman and drummer Tanner Wayne.
Fridén and Gelotte (who was the original drummer) are the longest tenured members, joining in 1996 for the band’s second album, “The Jester Race.” Throughout the first part of their career, their output was characterized by the liberal use of harmonized lead guitar melodies and a screaming style of singing, along with death growls (think Iron Maiden meets Death Metal). In Flames also heavily employed the use of keys.
With fellow Swedish bands Dark Tranquility and At the Gates, they formed a Metal trifecta widely regarded as pioneers of melodic Death Metal and, in extension, Metalcore.
The issue at the heart of this is, In Flames still has maligned fans. There are the traditionalists that favor and hope for a return to the dominant Metal aggression of the band during its first few albums before the lineup changes. On the other side are the fans attracted to In Flame’s current style of a softer Alt-Metal sound with lighter melodies. The best thing “Foregone” offers is more or less balancing the band’s eras.
Opening the 12 tracks, “The Beginning of All Things” is a classical strings instrumental that hearkens to the peaceful Swedish Folk vibe that the band sparingly used in the past.
“State of Decay” lyrically sets the bleak scene for the album: “I am becoming something else, I feel the weight of the key. ...This place is falling apart, there’s no way back.”
The dual guitar attack and overall aggression of the song seep into the Doom vibe given off by the best part of “Meet Your Maker,” which is an enhanced rhythm section led by double bass.
Songs such as “Bleeding Out” and “Pure Light Of Mind” are vehicles for strong Pop choruses laid over the shredding of Metal guitars. From a style perspective, it’s good that In Flames can combine their interests/influences. But just like in “Meet Your Maker,” the album’s Metal momentum gets irritated when they dip too heavily into the soft approach.
Don’t fret though. “Foregone,” parts one and two, keeps your attention as a seven-minute centerpiece. The first half is a plea for returning from desolation. Part two flips the typical In Flames narrative of diving within oneself for perspective, into addressing outside, worldly influences. Lastly, “The Great Deceiver” and “In The Dark” further exemplify that the brutal sounding moments of the incohesive yet creative “Foregone” are the most worthy.
