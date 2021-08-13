PALMDALE — Alt/Latin artists Metalachi will perform their unique blend of Metal Rock and Mariachi music at the Palmdale Amphitheater on Saturday, as part of the City of Palmdale’s summer concert series.
Billed as the “world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band,” Metalachi performs Mariachi versions of classic metal songs such as “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” from Guns N’ Roses, “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi, “Man In The Box” from Alice In Chains, “The Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin, “Cemetery Gates” from Pantera and many more.
While they play their sets using traditional mariachi instruments, their stage show and presence is more along the lines of KISS and Rob Zombie, as they blend music and humor with outlandish costumes and stage personalities.
Metalachi has earned the admiration and praise of a loyal and diverse fan base, as well as noted musicians such as Pantera’s Vinnie Paul, Sublime’s Eric Wilson, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows and Billy Idol. They have also been featured on “America’s Got Talent,” CNN’s “Great Big Story,” National Geographic and Rolling Stone en Español.
“For those who have never seen Metalachi, you’re in for a real treat,” Palmdale Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith said. “The concert is a part Mariachi, part Metal, part comedy and a ton of fun.”
Gates open at 6 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival-style seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of parking and the on-site concessions, including beer and wine. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at www.palmdaleamphitheater.com and on-site the day of the event at 5 p.m., unless sold out in advance.
Guests should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.
The Palmdale Amphitheater is at 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
