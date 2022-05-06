It’s 5:27 p.m., on April 30, a bleak Saturday in Medina, Minn.
A grey, monochromatic sky blankets us, relaxed storm clouds let down gentle rain, as if not to break it. I think bleakness gets a bad rap. There’s beauty and complexity in the wrinkle of every cloud. Anything can be vibrant.
As with music, it’s much easier to make someone feel happiness than genuine sadness. A bright, crisp day with a clear atmosphere and a blazing sun overhead causes us to turn outward and run, jump, climb and explore.
Rainy days are the exact opposite. We go inside our homes and ourselves — sometimes to avoid the rain or perhaps, the inherent sadness it can evoke in us. It’s like the melancholic melody or lyric hitting the ear at the right time and place.
Once again, working with the Lita Ford crew has returned me to the land of 10,000 lakes. We’re playing the Medina Entertainment Center with an estimated 1,900 capacity. Jack Russell’s Great White is opening. Soundcheck has been completed, the equipment works, the stage is set and now, we wait it out.
Some of us find lunch while others go back to the hotel. It’s all done in various ways to surf against the clock. Everyone develops a routine on the road. It’s necessary to keep time from eating away at you.
It’s “adding boundaries to boundary-less,” to borrow a phrase from comedian Joe Pera. My eyes keep darting to the nightstand clock. It’s 5:45 p.m. now, I’ll go back to the venue in about three hours.
Until this point, I exhausted my usual options to alleviate boredom. Yesterday, after arriving at the hotel, we walked to the Target next door and stocked up on supplies — only the bare necessities like Old Dutch White Cheddar Popcorn for me. Walking back from the store, I was informed the band was snowed in last time they were in Medina. A huge blizzard came through and they literally couldn’t leave the hotel. Fortunately, our weather, today, is just a tad bleak.
That night, we all dined together for dinner. I ordered fried walleye and banana cream pie for dessert. Both dishes arrived in a ferocious portion size. We’re definitely in the Midwest, make no mistake about it.
After eating, I laboriously waddled back to my room and promptly passed out after running the entire day on three or four hours of sleep.
I’m not a doctor but if an all-natural sleep aid is what you seek, I recommend a giant fried fish with a pile of bananas, sugar and whipped cream.
Taking in memories from the road happens in snapshots. In my hotel room, the window looks like a Polaroid picture. The contents within the frame are slightly blurred and out of focus.
The bright white hotel walls become the edges of the photo. I drag a chair in front, at the right angle — enough to block out the parking lot, leaving only a grassy hill and rolling grey sky in the background.
With this view, I could almost pretend I was anywhere: an open field in Washington State, maybe England or Scotland?
It’s 6:22 p.m., the rain is pouring now and everything outside looks like it’s covered in a clear lacquer.
Just outside, there are two trees and the edge of the sliding window creates a dividing line between them.
On the left side, the window is dingy, dirty and peppered with water spots.
On the right, the window is open. It’s alive, real, present and unfiltered.
The tree on the left, from my perspective, appeared old. The branches drooped downward as if they were being pulled back into
the Earth.
The branches on the right, although many were cut, stood upright and at attention.
In the middle of the frame, two branches from either tree almost touched, like a low-rent version of “The Creation” by Michaelangelo.
Both worlds never quite connected. Although both trees are the same at their core and their lives are so similar, they couldn’t be further apart.
Well that was a poetic note. It’s certainly better to let my imagination run wild than surrendering my brain to a marathon of “The Office.”
It’s now 12:36 a.m. The gig went really well, the band played great and the crowd loved it.
After we fly home tomorrow, we’ll have about a month before the summer madness of touring season begins.
An onslaught of airports, van rentals and time zone changes await us. Bring it on.
Every time I leave and come back, I bring a little piece of it home.
The little moments, stories and anecdotes become internalized and my perspective grows just a little more, like marking the wall to measure your growth as a kid. I look forward to seeing where the mark is at end of the summer.
