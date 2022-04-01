LANCASTER — Local author Trevor Murray will be part of an event at the Li’l Book Bug store, from 1-3 p.m., April 9.
He has published eight books and will promote six of them at the event, which will feature other authors, as well.
His novella, “Diary of a Father,” tells the story of a father who writes in a diary to his first-born child and gives it to her on her wedding day. “Leaving the Nest: Wyatt’s Escape” is a children’s book that details the story of a group of raven friends living in the city, thinking about leaving somewhere else.
“Come Play with Me” is a children’s coloring and activity book about a dog who befriends a neighborhood cat.
“Daddy, What if I?” is another children’s book about a father talking to his son about what he wants to be when he grows up.
Meanwhile, “Closet Monster” is a story about a little boy whose imagination creates a monster who lives in his closet and becomes his best friend.
“Sailor’s Salty Sea Adventure” is another children’s book and Murray’s latest, as well as his favorite. It’s a story about a group of boats living in a cove and the main character, Sailor, dreams of pursuing his own dreams and the uncharted waters that is the unknown.
Murray published his first book in 2011. He’s experimented with various genres, but finds it easier to publish children’s books.
He held a book signing at Li’l Book Bug in March of 2019 and said it’s always humbling and exciting to be featured at your local bookstore.
“Li’l Book Bug is a fun bookstore to get lost into,” Murray said. “This local event is always upbeat and entertaining and engaging. The atmosphere is creative and fun; meet local authors and engage with them in their stories.”
The Li’l Book Bug is at 742 West Lancaster Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.