The Byrds founder Roger McGuinn will bring his one-man show to the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, on Friday, for a night of music and stories.
“It’s like the life of Will Rogers except it’s not about Will Rogers,” McGuinn said in a telephone interview. “I tie a lot of the stories to the songs in a sequence of songs that tells the big story.”
McGuinn does not perform the same set each night. He starts out with “My Back Pages,” a song written by Bob Dylan that was included on his 1964 album, “Another Side of Bob Dylan.” The Byrds released their recording of the song, which contains the refrain “Ah, but I was so much older then; I’m younger than that now” in February, 1967.
“It’s become something like ‘Thanks for the memories,’ ” McGuinn said. “It’s like a theme song like, I did it my way.”
The Byrds formed in 1964. (The original members were McGuinn, David Crosby, Chris Hillman, Gene Clark and Michael Clarke.) Columbia Records signed The Byrds in 1965. They soared to the top of the charts with their debut single, “Mr. Tambourine Man,” also a Dylan cover. The B-side of the single was “I Knew I’d Want You.”
McGuinn recalled recording the song.
“The band track was The Wrecking Crew, Hal Blaine and those guys that used to work for Phil Spector,” McGuinn said.
“Mr. Tambourine Man” featured McGuinn’s signature jangly, 12-string Rickenbacker guitar.
“I got to play on it because I’d been a studio musician in New York and I also had the Rickenbacker 12-string and the riffs that open and close the song,” McGuinn said. “I was essential to the track; the other guys weren’t and Columbia Records was a little nervous about their musicianship at that point. They didn’t want to take any chances; that’s why they hired the Wrecking Crew.”
McGuinn and the Wrecking Crew knocked out “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “I Knew I’d Want You” in one three-hour session.
The Byrds scored another No. 1 hit with “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There is a Season)” a cover of a song written by Pete Seeger. That song took 77 takes over five days to record.
“It’s a great song,” McGuinn said. “It’s probably my favorite song. I love what it says. It’s out of the Bible and it’s got a hopeful message to it.”
Asked about when he got his first guitar, McGuinn told a story about his hometown.
The 79-year-old Chicago native got a transistor radio at age 13 for his grammar school graduation.
“I used to ride my bicycle around Chicago listening to the rock station, it was a new thing back then,” McGuinn said. “And Elvis Presley came on with ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and I just fell in love with the rockabilly sound.”
McGuinn got into the music of Gene Vincent, Carl Perkins, The Everly Brothers and Johnny Cash. He asked for a guitar for his 14th birthday. He received one.
“That’s when I started playing,” McGuinn said.
McGuinn studied at the Old Town School of Folk Music and was active on Chicago’s folk scene. He learned how to play the five-string banjo with finger picking.
“I applied that banjo style to the electric 12-string,”McGuinn said.
The Byrds were a folk band. They were the first to go electric.
“It was decidedly negative,” McGuinn said. “Folk music and rock and roll were like water and oil — they didn’t mix at all.”
McGuinn was also inspired by The Beatles.
“They had been a skiffle group, which is kind of folk music,” McGuinn said.
McGuinn started playing Beatles songs. He put Beatles’ beats to traditional folk songs.
“I took it to Greenwich Village, I was living in New York, and they hated it,” McGuinn said.
He went to Los Angeles and did the same thing.
“They didn’t like it much either except for Gene Clark,” McGuinn said. “He and I started The Byrds.”
McGuinn went by Jim at the time. He changed his first name from James to Roger in 1967.
“It was an experiment,” he said. “I was into Eastern religion at the time. A guy in Indonesia suggested I change my name to something starting with R.”
McGuinn left The Byrds, in 1973, tor a solo career. The Byrds were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1991.
“It was great to see all the guys again,” McGuinn said. “It was the last time we saw each other because two of them passed away shortly after that. It was nostalgic and a good feeling.”
An Evening with Roger McGuinn is set for 8 p.m., Friday, on the main stage at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. Tickets cost $34 for orchestra and $29 for balcony. For details, visit www.lpac.org or call 661-723-5950.
