Cedar Street Theatre will present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda — The Musical,” on May 20, 21 and 22, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center main stage for four performances.
The production is three years in the making. Cedar Street was three months into rehearsals, in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on everything, including community theater. Some of the children cast in the previous production grew up. They are now playing teens.
The main role of Matilda was also recast. Mikaela Mintz auditioned, two years ago, but did not get chosen. She is now playing her first lead role.
“I’ve been listening to the soundtrack for a year,” she said, adding she also loves the story.
The musical is based on the 1988 book by Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
The story features Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She is unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her school teacher, Miss Honey.
Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives. The school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children, but Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.
“Being able to bring a piece of literature on stage is huge for me,” director Anthony Langford said.
Langford, a fourth-grade teacher, said the book to his class curriculum once he knew the musical would move forward.
“My students are excited,” he said. “I have half of my class coming to see the show. Mikaela is in fourth grade and playing Matilda, one of the most iconic characters in all of literature. Getting to see it come alive, I think, is exciting.”
This production will feature pieces of Dahl’s book, as well as the 1996 film adaptation with Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson.
“People that know the movie, people that know the book, are going to see things from both, which is exciting,” Langford said.
Assistant Director Margaret Wassner also plays Mrs. Phelps, the librarian.
“This is the most incredible cast of children,” she said. “I’m a retired school teacher, I’ve never worked with kids this talented. To me it’s been an honor to work with these children.”
Mrs. Phelps loves stories so much she spurs Matilda’s imagination, Wassner said.
Dominic Demay plays Miss Trunchbull.
“She gets so much pleasure out of putting these children in line and she’s not afraid to use physical force and abuse these children if necessary,” Demay said. “She’s got a real bipolar personality, she’ll be fine one second and then she’ll fly off the handle the next second.”
Heather Burgess plays Miss Honey.
“I love the fact that the kids get to teach the adults,” she said. “I have learned a lot from Matilda and her courage to stand up to things that are wrong and to not be afraid of people that aren’t doing the right thing.”
Burgess said the production will appeal to all ages.
“Everyone will enjoy it from your kids to your grandma, because there’s humor, but there’s heart and there’s drama,” she said. “There’s a little bit of everything.”
