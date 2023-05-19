Stolen Ruby Slippers

Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday on charges of stealing this pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.”

 Associated Press files

A man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz,” federal prosecutors in North Dakota say. The shoes were stolen in 2005 and recovered in a 2018 FBI sting operation, but no arrests were made at the time.

Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday with one count of theft of a major artwork, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The indictment did not provide any further details about Martin and online records do not list an attorney for him.

