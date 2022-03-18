Charles Bukowski, the infamous writer, drunk and raconteur, once said, “Find what you love and let it kill you. Let it drain you of your all. Let it cling onto your back and weigh you down into eventual nothingness ... For all things will kill you, both slowly and quickly, but it’s much better to be killed by a lover.”
Regardless of any knowledge or opinion held about Bukowski, there’s truth here. Our lives must be bought and paid for somehow. Within our community, hundreds of thousands of people pay every day — either locally or traveling down below into Los Angeles.
They drive every day, on the 14 Freeway, leaving hours ahead of when they’re supposed to arrive at work, selling a little bit of their life force everyday. They are collectively making some corporation a little richer in exchange for a means of survival; for food, shelter and the illusion of security. Maybe they’re even lucky enough to afford the luxury of dental insurance.
Before my words are labeled and I’m placed into a box, I’m not a Communist, Socialist or a capitalist.
In recent years, I have become a survivalist. To borrow another phrase from singer and author Henry Rollins, one of my favorites, “America is not a place you live in, it’s a video game you survive.”
As we age, the treadmill of life increases its speed and years fly by.
The cost of admission also goes up. The physical energy and mental dexterity needed to participate in life increases as these attributes of our bodies usually decline.
There’s a basic ante to play the game, pursuing your dreams raises the stakes.
Since there is a finite amount of chapters in all of our stories, I always figured I would get what I wanted out of life no matter what.
Although I live in the music and creative realm, this applies to taking a leap of faith and pursing a risky, non-conventional or non-practical dream.
By nature of pursuing a passion, it’s going to hurt both emotionally and physically.
This not a complaint but an observation, a warning sign for the path ahead. Similar to the way “Caution! Falling Rocks Ahead!” is simply a fair warning on a treacherous mountain road, not whining about it.
I speak in metaphor and romanticized language because it’s easier to stomach life that way.
What does this mean in plain English? Speaking from the collective experience of myself, friends or colleagues, this is what that entails.
It means turning down resumé-boosting and wallet-expanding career opportunities to pursue playing music professionally.
More specifically, it’s a chance to turn playing music into a successful business venture.
Speaking that way might sound like the least Rock ’n Roll thing possible, but it’s the way it is. It’s named the music business for a reason. Music is why you get into it. Business keeps you there.
It’s losing respect or even relationships with friends, romantic partners and immediate/extended family.
It’s selling everything and relocating to a new city or country. It’s managing the inevitable anxiety and depression that will arrive in waves, along with happiness and fulfillment.
It’s the quiet moments to yourself, when you’ve given all you have, where you must find a way to scrape together even more to keep going.
Anyone can read that Bukowski quote, cut with their own Gestalt and interpret that in a number of ways.
People may view it the same way they view apex predators at the zoo, behind glass and away from any real danger.
It’s selfish to place creative ideals and one’s perspective on life as the right way to live. As a writer, my goal isn’t to be a squawking parrot in a black T-shirt with long hair.
In writing, I feel a tremendous obligation to be honest. To have real conversations with local artists, document what’s happening in our community and leave my real feelings, experiences and opinions on the page.
As I’ve gotten older, the crossroads have become more drastic. The stakes are being raised higher and higher.
In my early 20s, the falls with no safety net were easy to brush off.
Just in time for the 30th birthday in a month, the fork in the road is at its widest and potential for a fall is at the highest. So which direction is the best? In short, I’ll have to do what I’ve always done and follow my instinct. It’s been the true north that has guided me through life.
Regardless of my future, I’m thankful to have a platform to share my adventures with an audience.
I am forever grateful to document my adventures for you.
Through the highs, lows, up and downs. Thank you for sticking with me.
I can’t wait to share what happens next.
