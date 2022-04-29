Does anyone remember the year 2012?
Ah, yes, a simpler time, before news outlets in the second decade of the 21st century bombarded us with notions that the world was falling apart, thanks to our hand in climate change.
Not to mention an ongoing social war related to the question “To mask or not to mask?”
Respect to the real HipHop/Rap beefs of the ’90s like Eazy-E vs. Dr. Dre or Pac vs. Biggie, but 2012 was the beginning of something Hip-Hop culture hadn’t seen before: Two white rappers in the forms of Detroit MC Eminem (Marshall Mathers) and Cleveland product Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) trading barbs in a sporadic back-and-forth that has continued, as recently as 2021 (Dr. Dre’s song “Gospel” featuring Eminem and The D.O.C.).
You can search for a history of their quarrel to conclude who you think won, but throughout that time, two things are certain: Eminem hasn’t strayed from Hip-Hop/Rap, while MGK has branched out.
Dating back to 2014, he’s been in films, struck up a friendship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and even played Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee (drums) in a biographical comedy-drama about the ’80s Sunset strip Metal band.
Channeling his inner rock star — albeit Pop Punk — since his fifth album, “Tickets to My Downfall” (2020), MGK has been mining content normal to him (an unbalanced upbringing, failed relationships, partying and a universal sadness) to mass effect. Gaining generally positive reviews and a few awards for that Travis Barker-produced album, he doubles down with the same Pop-Punk (not Rap) formula of simple bombastic guitar riffs, heavy drums and a mix of angrily delivered verses offset by softer vocals, usually in the chorus.
As if MGK was wearing the label as a badge of honor, the best parts of the explicit new 16-track LP, “mainstream sellout,” released, on March 25, are again, thanks to Barker.
Lively, inspired drum fills on opening rocker, “Born with Horns,” add a positive layer to MGK’s basic guitar riffs and angst-soaked lyrics:
“Yeah, part one: Why is it so hard to live? Part two: I shouldn’t have done what I did. Part three: Everyone left me alone. Part four: I don’t want to live anymore, Yeah, I’d rather be a freak than somebody’s puppet.”
Tracks like “god save me” and “maybe,” featuring Bring Me The Horizon, are evidence that if you throw darts at a wall long enough, eventually something will stick.
The former song isn’t worth mentioning unless you absolutely need to hear three minutes of out-of-tune, semi-yelled lyrics about suicide, drugs and being lost.
If an artist takes that route, they should at least go all the way like Nirvana and belt it out like Kurt Cobain (who had an iconic Rock voice that made up for their blemishes), propped against a heavy wall of DIY speaker-shattering Rock. At least then you could feel authentic turmoil.
“maybe” along with “emo girl” featuring WILLOW are best at expressing MGK’s ability to write catchy hooks and choruses — characteristics that surely do all of the heavy lifting for his new phase.
On a more positive note for a track with the most teeth, he does rock out at an almost Thrash Metal speed on “WW4.”
Since his last album debuted at number one on the Billboard charts (staying for a week) and also won a Billboard Award for Best Rock Album (2021), it’s probably safe to say “mainstream sellout” will follow similar success. But that begs the question, if he beat out a real Rock band like equally nominated Foo Fighters for that last award, what does that say about the current status of Rock music?
If younger audiences are that keen on Pop Punk or angsty material like Goth/Emo Rock, they’d be in better shape trading this carbon copy for bands like Nine Inch Nails (more Industrial), Blink-182, Evanescence or for a newer flavor while honoring forebears, The Horrors.
