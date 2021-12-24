"I want to go back to just being able to laugh at how silly the idea of music is,” Johnny Cangro (keyboardist) says outside a coffee shop on a brisk winter afternoon.
Guitarist Justin Stambook and drummer Hayes Lafever sit on opposite sides of him. Together, they form Macready, an Antelope Valley band quickly evolving in the Electronic scene of SoCal. Sipping our assorted beverages, I become fascinated with Cangro’s musings on life.
“When you think of music, in a professional sense, music is self-expression,” he said. “There’s the ‘I play music for funzies around the campfire’ side of it. Cool. But when I go on stage and get paid for it, it’s really silly. I make the bleeps and the bloops and they pay me money for the bleeps and the bloops.”
Cangro takes a reductionist approach to creativity. Seemingly by accident, it was spot-on commentary about the evolution of a band, which, ironically, is why we gathered around the coffee shop table.
They’ve just released “Empire,” their second album. Upon listening through their discography, the growth within the band is apparent. Macready is rooted in the Synthwave genre, a niche scene within the world of Electronic music. It’s predominantly associated with the nostalgia of the 1980s. Influences are drawn from various movie soundtracks, there’s heavy use of vintage synthesizer sounds and aesthetics are delivered straight from the trunk of Doc Brown’s DeLorean. Works in popular culture that have heavily shaped Synthwave include “Blade Runner,” “Stranger Things” and “Tron.”
The connection to the genre is clear in listening to “Kiba,” Macready’s first album released in 2019. Inspired by a trip to Japan, bright and colorful artwork and song titles like, “Kawasaki Ninjas Rule” and “Sunset on Mt. Fuji” set the fun and campy tone of the record.
Their 2020 EP, “A.D.,” presented a serious side to the band.
“It was a dedication to my dad who is dead,” Cangro said.
After expressing my apologies and a brief pause, Cangro said, “You didn’t personally kill him.”
A big laugh falls over the table.
“It was the 10-year anniversary of his death and I wanted to write some music for him,” he said.
Given that 2020 was filled with anger, loss and sadness for many, the expression of loss feels timely. “Empire” is an extension and evolution of those emotions. The synth tones are darker and fused with rhythms and guitar riffs typically found on a metal record.
“The evolution of good times to bad times,” Stambook says with a chuckle. “The process started before the COVID shutdown in late 2019. We were feeling burnt out.”
Cangro said the big pitch at the time was, what if they made an album while they were angry?
There’s plenty of anger to be had on “Empire,” culminating with the final track called “Desolation,” which samples Peter Finch’s famous “Mad As Hell” speech from the film “Network” (1976).
Surprisingly, a huge inspiration for “Empire” comes from the art world and a series of paintings called “The Course of Empire” by Thomas Cole, created from 1833-1836.
The album starts with “The Savage State.”
“It’s the natural world with primitive people before technology,” Stambook says. “Before they were corrupted by it. Then ‘The Arcadian’ is stage two. We’re inventing all these new things and life is pretty cool. Then we come to ‘The Consummation’ when we start to subjugate other people we come across. That’s when things really heat up. When you listen to that, it’s one of the punchiest on the album.”
Now very animated, he punches the air for emphasis and the band laughs again.
“Justin is a giant dork for concept albums,” Cangro retorts.
Stambook is quick to reply and says they saw “Between the Buried and Me Together.”
“You know I’m all about the ‘Proggy Concept,’ ” he said.
Quickly it hits me, the bigger story here is the nature of friendship and being able to withstand the highs and lows of life. At the end of the day, the gift is finding your people and laughing endlessly, literally and figuratively, as the sun sets behind us.
After releasing this musical catharsis, Macready is ready to laugh again. Not resting on their laurels, the band describes the concept of their next album tentatively titled, “Muscle.”
“We’re currently in the conquest of all becoming Himbos,” Lafever said. “We’re all trying to be very buff.”
Cangro explains that bimbo is a derogatory term for women. Himbo is the male version of that, but it’s never been derogatory.
“We’re going into full Himboification mode,” he said. “Head empty, very muscular, pretty to look at and good vibes.”
Stambook said they’re going to write the most Himbo album of all time.
You can find Macready and “Empire” on all streaming platforms. It’s also available for purchase on Bandcamp.
