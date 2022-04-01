Having conquered stomachs and ears the world over with their brand of meaty Metal music, parody tribute band Mac Sabbath offers their first-ever book — a pop-up — for your late-night cravings.
If you’ve never heard of them, here’s all you need to know: They perform as hellish versions of characters from a McDonald’s children’s marketing campaign.
The Los Angeles-based quartet, consisting of Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and Catburglar (aka Peter Criss Cut Fries), play their music with the fury of a band possessed. At immersive live shows where Black Sabbath tracks like “War Pigs” and “Children of the Grave” morph into “More Pigs” and “Chicken for the Slaves,” the group conveys their critical statements about a range of topics, including the fast-food industry, genetically-modified food and poor nutrition.
While flippin’ patties and surrounded by an ambiance of Heavy Metal, demonic clowns, pyrotechnics, executions and rows of condiment bottles, the foursome invites the audience to sample their artery-clogging, heart-stopping message in order to make a better world.
Sticking to the mythos Mac Sabbath has created around themselves, like Rock band KISS before their 1983 unmasking, they don’t grant interviews. Instead, they speak through their manager Mike Odd, (of South Bay’s own Rosemary’s Billygoat) in an effort to keep their meaty mysteriousness intact.
In an interview with the Antelope Valley Press, Odd recounted how Ronald Osbourne insists that he travels to Earth through the time-space continuum from the ’70s, to save us all from music and sustenance (think the fast-food version of David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust character).
Odd’s journey down the grease trap began after he heard the rumors about bomb shelters underneath certain fast-food restaurants.
“I got this anonymous phone call that said if I went to a certain location and had a burger, it would change my life,” he recalled. “The band had been playing secret shows in the basement there, amid the food storage, for years. Ronald said he wanted me to help finally bring movement up from the underground. So I did.”
Plot-wise, “Drive-Thru Metal” takes fans on a journey through a dystopian fast-food world polluted by its own waste, in this first of its kind hybrid pop-up book.
Mysterious Mac Sabbath front man Osbourne commented on the book in a recent press release, “What’s that? A pop-up book is not what you were expecting? Well SUFFER! ... and you’re welcome.”
Available via Poposition Press, Drive-Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, well-known for his darkly whimsical children’s books and the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of his Pinocchio book.
Drive-Thru Metal will be available in regular and special editions, but both are available in limited quantities.
Both editions of Drive-Thru Metal feature pop-up scenes highlighting “The Factory,” “The Ascension” and “Utopia” and include a special vinyl surprise with seven Mac Sabbath stories, including “Organic Funeral,” “Sweet Beef” and “N.I.B.B.L.E.”
The special edition is a super limited version, complete with a foil stamped cover, a Gris Grimly art print and a ketchup and mustard-splattered vinyl surprise.
Additionally, Mac Sabbath is embarking on a 39-date American tour, starting this fall. Grab your tickets from secure ticket sites while they’re still hot.
Drive-Thru Metal is available for $60 at https://macsabbath.bigcartel.com/
