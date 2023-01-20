Have you or someone you know been afflicted with a taste for late ’80s to early ’90s Hair Metal/Rock?
Instead of looking for MTV reruns or turning on a radio station that plays the same 10 songs from a small handful of bands, check out the new single “Get Out — Run” from Lypswitch.
Though the band was part of the Sunset Strip scene during the heyday of Glam/Hair Metal, they hailed from Florida.
In 1988, lead vocalist Danny Whaley, guitarist Mick O’Brien, then-bassist David Love and drummer Kevin Agosta (KA) packed up shop from Orlando and headed West with dreams of making a mark on the Southern California music scene.
With early rehearsals at Mate Studios in North Hollywood, a spot where acts such as Guns ‘N’ Roses and Badlands also fine-tuned, Lypswitch found themselves at the epicenter of the brash and hedonistic Glam Metal scene.
In less than three years, Lypswitch cut their teeth by playing 100-plus shows at historic venues on the LA strip like the Whisky a Go-Go and the Troubadour.
They were on the cusp of achieving the white-hot, dazzling stardom that many young acts seek, but alas, in the cutthroat entertainment business where “Rock n Roll ain’t pretty and it sure ain’t nice to you,” opportunity came and went quicker than a powder keg’s lit fuse.
Some things can’t be helped — like the maligning of melodic Rock/Metal, thanks to the rise of Grunge — but more immediately, the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which played a key role in ravaging LA’s Sunset Strip music scene.
But more than 30 years have passed and the spirit of music seems intent on making sure Lypswitch gets its dues.
“A box set, ‘Hollywood Rocks!’ came out in 2005, that curated all of the important bands from the Sunset Strip Metal scene, like Poison, Faster Pussycat and W.A.S.P. and we were included,” KA told the Antelope Valley Press in an interview. “In 2015, another box set ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Rebels of the Sunset Strip’ — two CDs of 36 scene bands — featured us ... then in 2018, strangely enough, this guy from FnA Records contacts me, asking if we wanted to do a limited release to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary. The deal didn’t pan out but we already had the song ‘Watch Me Live’ in progress, so we hit the studio, flushed out the tracks and released the album, ‘30 years’ ourselves.”
Released on Halloween 2018, “30 years,” is a long-awaited regrouping and features 14 songs, 11 of which were written by the band from 1988 to 1991.
The majority of the tunes weave artistically diverse observances of inner-city life with youthful vigor. Three new tracks recorded, in 2018, “Domination,” “Thirst” and “Carry Me Away” were a treat for anyone hoping for new material.
It’s inevitable for anyone who journeys on the Rock ‘n’ Roll freeway to experience loss. A unique aspect of Lypswitch is how, through the years, they took an interest in substance awareness, as well as memorializing the legacies of colleagues close to them who died.
Through it all, they know how important it is to lend a helping hand. Lypswitch’s songs might often tackle subjects that are difficult to discuss, but they ensure that rays of light aren’t hard to find.
For instance, “30 years” is dedicated to people close to the band who were lost along the way, Dave Brandani (road manager) and Curt Lorraine (former manager).
With that in mind, “Carry Me Away” is the type of song on the LP that takes listeners on a roller coaster of emotion. A ballad, it starts slow, led by light acoustic guitar touches. O’Brien’s accenting guitar runs come off like a muffled banshee wail — subdued yet still slicing. KA’s fills, meanwhile, flutter like a lover’s heartbeat behind Whaley’s impassioned lyrics like, “Perfect life from the outside looking in. Mask all emotions with a painted on grin. It doesn’t have to stay like this, life’s got so much to give. Together, we’re invincible if you take my hand.”
Flash to the present and their new single, “Get Out — Run” was birthed from Lypswitch’s creative rekindling. Released on Jan. 14, the song blasts through speakers courtesy of KA laying a sonic foundation with raucous, full-bodied, Funk-inflected drums. O’Brien’s guitar is an exceptional counterweight that mirrors lead singer Whaley’s emotionally wrought vocals for a dark story of addiction and betrayal.
“It was a rewarding feeling to put something together like this,” KA reflected on the new single’s recording process. “We recorded the song in three different states. Our guitar player lives in Florida. I’m in Phoenix and our singer lives in Upland, Calif. We have our own home studios, so we basically used a click track that keeps everybody in time/sync, created our parts and file shared them until our guitar player (O’Brien) added the bass parts and finishing touches by producing and mixing the song.”
Out now, the accompanying music video is a poignant companion for a band that writes from experience. It opens with a quick shot of a ball and chain, signifying the toll that addiction takes on a person. Transitioning to black-and-white, a pair of shaky hands pours another shot of alcohol. Framed by assorted used pills and empty bottles, it’s clear that the subject is in the thick of the addict’s trap.
Lyrics such as, “I’ve been your sacrifice/ eyes wide open I see your lies” and “Lips to the bottle/ drink to forget tomorrow. Sticky, sweet it tastes so nice,” swirl through the mix of scenes showing the LA skyline and people partying, before crescendoing with a message of hope. Credits conclude with a PSA from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Lypswitch, who enjoys making music more as a hobby these days, has caused a tremor with rumblings of possibly playing live shows again in the future. Nothing is set in that arena, KA said, but the positive feedback from yearning fans keeps him humble and thankful.
