Classic car restoration students from the nonprofit Lost Angels Children’s Project and the Lancaster High School set design class will create a Chop Shop of Nightmares for one night only this Halloween night.
The free event runs from 5 to 10 p.m., Sunday at the Lost Angels’ Industrial Arts Youth Center, 45059 Trevor Ave., Lancaster.
The event will feature Lost Angels’ signature style of horrifying, haunted automobiles and undead trade craft including zombies welding, grinding, fabricating and generally engaging in frightening fun. All of this will come together in a relatively short time as the students are still working on cars.
“Friday, everything will shut down, bam, we’ll go pick up a bunch of equipment and materials,” Administrative Director Matt Weber said. “We’ve already got a pile of pallets so we’re going to build artificial walls and we’ll get a bunch of Hollywood-level props and things.”
There will be bacon-wrapped hot dogs cooked on the organization’s new grill. There will also be plenty of candy, costume judging, a DJ and lots of scares.
All COVID-19 policies will be in place. All guests must wear masks (in addition to any costume masks).
Masks will be available for any patrons who do not have one. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.
