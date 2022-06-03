The way an individual hears, interprets and expresses music is totally unique. That, in part, is why it’s magical.
It’s a kaleidoscopic field where our influences and cultural roots unite. Through the application of practice, discipline, focus and repetition, sometimes one person creates their own color.
Most working musicians will never receive the fortune and glory as advertised in many media outlets of our society. However, that’s not why most of us do it. It’s in our blood. Every fiber of our being is calling out to be on stage. Making a living doing what we love and enriching the lives around us is glorious enough.
Last week, Lorena Mackey, a beloved singer in our Classic Rock, Blues and Jazz scenes, passed away. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, she maintained her singing career, over four decades, up until her passing. She was regularly seen and heard in the high desert, across Southern California and Nevada. Here are a few friends and colleagues who have left a tribute in her honor.
“One time, I did a show at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and had (Lorena) walk in from the back singing ‘Amazing Grace.’ Man, with no microphone, everyone was astounded. Everyone turned around and they couldn’t believe it. She got up on stage and continued singing without a microphone while the band was playing — and we play loud (laughs). I couldn’t believe it. She made everybody in the band sound good because she was a team player. She was just a great musician and a great singer. If anyone says any different, they’re wrong.”
— Lee Matalon (saxophonist/instructor at Paraclete High School/Antelope Valley College)
“I did many gigs with Lorena before going on the road, in 2017. She had a phenomenal, powerful voice that always lifted the whole room when she sang. My favorite times were when she sang ballads, ‘That’s All,’ ‘Teach Me Tonight,’ ‘Sabor A Mi’ and ‘Besame Mucho.’ Total goosebumps every time. She had such a gift, I will miss her dearly.”
— Peter Kaye (drummer)
“Recently, I played a gig that Lorena was supposed to play with (saxophonist) John Burcher. He had to announce to the audience that she passed away during the week. The audience was very sad. I met Lorena, in 1988. She made quite an impression on me. Over the years, I got to do a lot of gigs with her and John. She was loved everywhere she went. My last gig with her was in Long Beach on New Year’s Eve, in 2018. Someone posted a video of her singing ‘Every Day I Got The Blues’ on Facebook and it brought a tear to my eye that I will never get to hear her perform that song, live, again.”
— Tony Scaglione (saxophonist)
“Lorena started singing with garage bands in San Antonio. People urged her to move to California to further her singing career. She never got that big break. We met, in 1988, at the Calico in Lancaster. I was subbing for the sax player in her band. In the early ’90s we merged our bands, ‘The Lorena Mackey and The John Burcher Band’ and she became the vocalist. In 1995 and ’96, we were playing several weekends in Stateline and Las Vegas. She was always professional and gave her heart out. Even when she was ill, she always performing at her best.
Of course, she was a Blues singer, but she wasn’t limited to that. She was also great Jazz singer. She could do the most delicate ballads and then sing Janis Joplin on the next song. She was a staple in Wrightwood. We played monthly at a bar and grill here. Playing with her was always a good gig. It was never work when I was with her. Sometimes, it felt like we were levitating, it felt so good.”
— John Burcher (saxophonist)
“I met Lorena, in 1981, when we both worked at San Antonio State Hospital in the Music Therapy department. I was her partner for 20 years and a fan for my whole adult life. As for memories, I have a lifetime of them, including her collections of hats and little ceramic mice. The Blues gigs every week from Texas to California, her love of old movies and her niece Sylvia’s fabulous cooking. Her little dog, Lady, and drives in the car to nowhere, just to relax and enjoy nature. When we met at the State Hospital, there was an old gentleman who lost one shoe at the dance. She went back at the end of shift and took it back to him on the unit. She was a simple soul who loved to share her passion for music. I was blessed to know her for over 40 years.”
— Angela Boone
