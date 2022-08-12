"Before you can understand what I mean, you would have to know how I lived or know how people I am talking to lived.”
— Tupac Shakur
Thanks to a new art installation, Angelenos still have a chance to get up close and personal with late rapper, 2Pac.
Debuting, on Jan. 21, in Los Angeles and running through Sept. 5, the “Wake Me When I’m Free/Tupac Shakur Museum Experience” was created in collaboration with the Shakur Estate.
By combining technology, contemporary art and never-before-seen artifacts from Shakur’s personal archives, the traveling museum re-contextualizes the life and art of the deceased rapper/entertainer, with the main purpose of giving context to 2Pac as an artist, activist and as a Black male living and dying at the end of the 20th Century.
In his youth, Shakur had a polarizing upbringing that would forever shape his views. He was born Lesane Parish Crooks in New York, on June 16, 1971, to political activist and member of the Black Panther Party, Afeni Shakur.
Perhaps a harbinger of the future legal woes he would face, Tupac Shakur was almost born in prison. His mother, Afeni Shakur was pregnant and in jail alongside 20 other Black Panthers who were charged with several counts of conspiracy to bomb police stations and other public places in New York.
She was acquitted, in May 1971, and upon his birth, she renamed her son Tupac Shakur. His name was inspired by Túpac Amaru II, the descendant of the last Incan ruler, who was executed in Peru, in 1781, after his failed revolt against Spanish rule.
Tupac Shakur spent his early days soaking up culture and art at the Baltimore School for the Arts, but an alternate current of activism through understanding prejudice and injustice was ever prevalent.
By the time he relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, in 1988, Tupac Shakur had already spent years in poverty.
Running the streets and looking for ways to effectively express himself, he observed his struggling, single mother holding court with myriad Black Panther members. These events shaped his early identity.
In a short seven-year career (from 1989-1996), 2Pac became one of the best-selling musicians of all time, eventually selling more than 75 million records, worldwide.
Much of his music, especially throughout the first half of his career, has been noted for addressing contemporary social issues that plague inner cities. Considered a symbol of activism against inequality, 2Pac used inventive word-play and his unmatched ability to convey emotion through relatable stories. This potent mix helped equate him to being a modern-day, thuggish Shakespeare.
In the latter stage of his career, an unashamed, vocal love for California, as well as activism with local gangs and impoverished communities, helped to forever memorialize 2Pac in LA culture. His untimely, violent death in a 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting at age 26 also cemented 2Pac as a martyr of gun/gang violence.
Given such an eventful life, the “Wake Me When I’m Free/Tupac Shakur Museum Experience” begins sketching the artist by embracing the void.
Upon entering the multimedia exhibition located at The Canvas @ LA Live, 944 Georgia St., visitors can expect to be greeted by a stark white lobby.
This first installation was developed by creative director Jeremy Hodges, who saw the opening area as 2Pac’s personal space in heaven. Starting within and working out, the all-white space houses larger-than-life art depicting sculptures of 2Pac’s tattoos. These sculptures line the floors, some of them measure 12- and 13-feet tall.
The inspiration of the exhibit, an untitled poem that repeats the phrase “Wake me when I’m free,” is largely displayed on a wall, giving the beginning context that follows the art exhibit throughout the 60- to 90-minute tour.
Leaving this serene area, the next room is a multimedia theatre.
Stimulating multiple senses, attendees will be given a personal headset to take with them.
Hearing the sounds of wind and watching it blow through Spanish moss trees, which were typically the sights of many racial lynchings, this section destroys the notion that “Wake Me When I’m Free/Tupac Shakur Museum Experience” is just a music exhibit.
With more rooms awaiting exploration, some other areas of the exhibit combine 2Pac’s artwork by contemporary artists with his music playing on speakers, overhead. Other features include, but are not limited to, personal artifacts and some never-before-seen effects.
This exhibition is best suited for ages 14 and up. Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult while inside the exhibition.
Visit https://www.wakemewhenimfree.com/ticketing for ticketing details and pricing, as well as for any COVID-19 protocol details.
