Ending a self-imposed four year hiatus, New Zealand Pop singer Lorde stokes her inner flower child and grapples with demons on her new album, “Solar Power.”
Showing a propensity for using unconventional musical styles to express herself, Lorde (aka Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor) falls into Electropop with forays into sub-genres like Dream Pop and Indie-Electro.
Teaming up again with Jack Antonoff (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift) who was behind the boards on her album “Melodrama,” the 24-year-old trades her darker style for a warm, stripped back feel.
She also shakes her mixture up by trading deep-registered vocals for higher inflections and sustains akin to the aforementioned St. Vincent. With this in mind, the record comes together as brooding with a warm, folky, ’90s style.
Just a nature revering girl and her dog, she recalled to Apple Music following this 12-track output, that it was inspired by Pearl’s (d. 2019) furry friendship. While together, Lorde had an epiphany that she understood how precious the natural world is. Her gratitude led to a realization of the positive things in her life, even if it’s just a trip to the beach.
Leading track “The Path,” introduces us to her third studio album with a noir-like flute from Evan Smith. On the writing side, a returning level of introspection that’s become customary of her output spotlights elastic, strong vocals.
She rebukes the “messiah” notion that celebrities can give people answers or truly help them heal. Instead, Lorde suggests that people should realign themselves to a natural existence. Alongside this, she bemoans her bout with these issues with lyrics like, “Teen millionaire having nightmares from the camera flash/Now I’m alone on a windswept island. ... Won’t take the call if it’s the label or the radio.”
“Solar Power” transmits playful occult like images with lyrics like, “I’m kinda like a prettier Jesus” with freedom, “It’s a new state of mind ... and I throw my cellular device in the water. Can you reach me? No you can’t.”
Also, the titular hook that wraps up the song conveys a timeless ’70s/’90s folk sound.
In tune with her earlier work, “Stoned at the Nail Salon” is existential, commenting on the passage of time — “’Cause of all the music you loved at 16 you’ll grow out of and all the times, they will change. It’ll all come around.” Multi-layered vocals, nimble guitar runs and psychedelic tricks might be the best indication of the sound she was looking for.
In that vein, succeeding “Fallen Fruit,” with piano more in the mix, laments the impermanence of love.
Songs near the end of “Solar Power” such as “Mood Ring,” with a nod to personal wellness culture and “Oceanic Feeling’s” sunny illustrations, are worth checking out for more of Lorde’s lyrical prowess if her commitment to the this style change becomes mundane.
