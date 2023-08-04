As the live music traveling circus escalates into fifth gear, the occupation of drum tech will once again take me to various locations across the United States.
I am traversing across the Midwest and locations in the East Coast like Boston I’ve never seen before. Most of August will be spent in various festivals, casinos and gatherings of humanity in all sizes. Aside from the job I’m there to do, I always try to be open for the hidden gem in any situation — finding the crack in the paint that, after chipping away at it, leads to cash buried in the walls.
The most informative part of touring is seeing the value of humanity. During a time of division amongst our society, meeting and speaking with a diverse array of people through the connection of music is more important than ever.
Don’t get me wrong, touring by accident or design can place you in the path of sleazy, arrogant folks that act as energy vampires. However, when you look people in the eye as they share their stories, there’s a glimpse into American life most politicians will never achieve. Over beer at the local bar, a car ride to the airport, or a random post-performance interaction, looking people in the eye as they share their hardships provides a glimpse through the window of the soul of America.
Three universal factors of life that bind us that are often avoided in public discussions are the struggles, tragedies and resiliency we all possess. Seemingly discouraged by the ever-increasing influence social media has on behavior and culture, we’re being trained to either prevent our best selves or oversharing trauma for likes or new subscribers.
Traveling to new locations everyday and talking with random people feels like being a cab driver in reverse. Temporary interactions most likely never to be repeated again. Occasionally, using that same style of armchair therapy, people begin to share Polaroids of their lives not often shared.
Whether it’s personal financial struggles, relatives who are terminally ill, stories from a troubled homeland they immigrated from, it’s a reminder of how unbelievably heavy and sad life is on a minute-per-minute basis at times. The lonely saleswoman from Akron, Ohio who misses her kids as we begin our initial decent into Minneapolis International Airport. The driver in Hinton, Okla., talking about how life isn’t the same since his father passed away from cancer. The local stagehand from the Philippines who sends money back home to support his family. Seemingly countless moments that have arrived over my relatively short time on the road.
The famous adage, often misattributed to the great Robin Williams, comes to mind when having these conversations: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”
Conversations many would shy away from, perhaps from just selfish convenience, will shift perspectives into such an open place. Marveling at the ability for anyone, born anywhere, to adapt and overcome. The way people can discuss their tragedies and with the same calm tones, discuss their blessings. Being grateful for every day when it’s impossible to imagine walking one foot in their shoes.
Once this information has been absorbed, what use does it have? For myself, whenever anyone tries to paint people with a broad brush, I think about all the stories I’ve heard.
In any serious capacity, it becomes so difficult to generalize any group of humanity without talking with the individual. Whether it’s in news media, social media, or one-on-one interactions, we accept so many passive generalizations that it becomes engrained in our psyche — doing humans on the cheap without really getting to understand who we are.
Having conversations with people I may disagree with or just wouldn’t normally have the opportunity for has changed my life. George Carlin said, “Every person you look at, you can see the universe in their eyes if you’re really looking.” I finally get that sentiment. When you generally connect with a stranger, even for a fleeting moment, all the white noise of arguments and talking points fade into the background.
We all have goals, dreams and fears. Often despite our labels we’re given, the goals and fears often overlap. The best part is feeling like Doctor Who dropping into various locations like Jacksonville, Florida and San Francisco, California and finding the commonality.
So much of life in America is finding a flower growing out of the concrete next to an abandoned factory. When everything around seems desolate and without hope, “Life finds a way,” as Jeff Goldblum’s character in “Jurassic Park” famously said.
Humanities resiliency seemingly won’t quit. As sad as it gets, there’s an incredible beauty in that. Somehow, there’s hope in that. As long as we can hang in there, there’s always a chance to keep growing.
