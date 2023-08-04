Jesse Davidson

As the live music traveling circus escalates into fifth gear, the occupation of drum tech will once again take me to various locations across the United States.

I am traversing across the Midwest and locations in the East Coast like Boston I’ve never seen before. Most of August will be spent in various festivals, casinos and gatherings of humanity in all sizes. Aside from the job I’m there to do, I always try to be open for the hidden gem in any situation — finding the crack in the paint that, after chipping away at it, leads to cash buried in the walls.

