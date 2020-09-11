How would a high school student from the 1960s react to photographs of present-day America?
Lancaster filmmaker Victor Aguilar explorers this concept in his first short Indie film, “It Happened One Day in East LA,” which debuted on Aug. 19.
The film takes place during the East LA walkouts of 1968, where thousands of students organized peaceful demonstrations to bring attention to inequalities in Los Angeles Unified School District high schools.
“I was always kind of fascinated with American history and this was something you never really hear this side of the Civil Rights story,” Aguilar said.
Ben, the film’s protagonist, is reluctant to join the movement until a magic camera reveals to him images of the future. The film portrays traditional American values like freedom of speech and assembly. It also references actual events and facts around Los Angeles history.
“The goal for this film is to shine a light on history in an interesting way that I hope gets younger people to start asking questions,” Aguilar said. “If I could get one young person to look into the walkouts, it would be a success for me.”
For Aguilar, his art and expression in storytelling have been molded by his upbringing.
“I grew up here in the Antelope Valley, so those kinds of experiences that I’ve had kind of shaped what my art became and it helps me to tell stories,” he said.
The young filmmaker attended Lancaster High School and went to the fair every year. However, his upbringing was not so traditional.
“I was born in Mexico but raised here in the United States,” Aguilar said. “I was two years old. So, pretty much, American at heart except, you know, papers.”
He was one of the first beneficiaries when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was first initiated.
“Now I’m a permanent resident, I definitely have a chance to become a citizen in the future,” Aguilar said. “Hopefully one day, that comes true. But yeah, I grew up as a Dreamer.”
Growing up as a Dreamer didn’t become an obstacle for him, as he found a way to use it to fuel his passion for storytelling and make his first-ever short film.
“This is a passion project that I work on the side, on weekends and nights,” Aguilar said.
He has cultivated a career in digital media, doing video production for different companies and corporations, as well as freelancing.
“I never worked with a story or actors and I thought this would be a cool way to stretch my creative muscle and incorporate a story into video production,” Aguilar said.
He and the production company, Southland Media Management, have submitted “It Happened One Day in East LA” to Sundance and Slamdance Film Festivals and are looking forward to entering the film in the Tribeca and Toronto International Film Festival.
“I never forget the fact that I’m blessed to even be in this country,” Aguilar said. “So, I’m just taking every single opportunity that I can to just be as creative as possible.”
“It Happened One Day in East LA” runs for 15 minutes and can be streamed online at https://onedayineastla.com/
