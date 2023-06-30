Fostering a successful music scene is akin to tending a garden. The larger it grows, the more work and diligence it takes to keep it alive.
Our humble desert scene has undergone many changes in the past several years. New venues have arisen, along with opportunities to showcase our creativity. As with all things in life, nothing lasts forever without a continuous crop of enthusiastic people to preserve it.
In the same way a house needs to be constructed on solid foundation, the pillars of a local music scene are built on certain principles. Culture is carried on by the individuals who participate in that system every day. Growth and musical development is the cornerstone — an environment where ideas can be exchanged freely and healthy competition takes place.
Several years ago, I went to Nashville for the first time for a gig. Going out on my Tuesday night off to a local showcase night, I finally understood the expression steel sharpens steel. When aspiring editions and songwriters moved to a place, not only from the United States but around the world, it creates an environment where everybody wants to expand their craft.
A local music scene doesn’t have to create that same exact vibe, but it should help foster the growth of everyone’s artistic potential. A solid, continuous stream of events, shows and other gatherings where musicians can get to know each other and plant the seeds of collaboration help with this. Not only local artists having the opportunity to open for bigger artists, but multiple open mics or showcases.
Beyond the shows or venues, all the heart and soul of the music scene comprises the moments that you don’t see. Two friends decide to get together and write songs, a group of drummers getting together to talk shop, or a writers group where new ideas can flourish.
Of course, none of this happens without communication and connection. As small of a community as this is, bridging the gap between individuals, subculture within the scene and various organizations in town has proved to be one of the biggest challenges over the years. Even in the age of instant communication, oftentimes people tend to stay rooted in their groups without branching out.
Going to shows and trying to meet people is the tried and true approach. Another effective method to networking is trying to start or join a local group related to your interests. For example, as a bass player, starting monthly hangout among other bassists would be to meet people beyond my circle. Even if it only attracted a few other individuals, if it creates quality, meaningful connections, it’s worth it.
There’s nothing wrong with staying in our specific lanes, but I believe we’re stronger together rather than apart. This stretches beyond just music but with all creative entities. Actors, painters, writers and other creatives would benefit from cross-pollinating with folks outside of their immediate circles.
Just the imagining the possibilities of bands collaborating with more visual artists alone is exciting. Watching a live band and seeing a visual artists doing a live painting while the music plays on.
Compared to what we had five years ago, there are many more instances of this and other collaborations happening. Hopefully, the young crop of upcoming artists of all varieties in our community will continue to break these social barriers in their own way.
There’s been a lot of positive growth within our community. It’s important to stay focused and not become complacent. Little moments like having those conversations with folks we don’t know may seem insignificant in the moment. However, they help plant the seeds of what’s to come. If more of us continue to reach out and make those connections, the music scene will thrive for years to come.
