Local author Joan Foor will sign copies of her latest book, “My Heart’s Journey,” from 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 13, at Barnes and Noble 39228, 10th St. West, Palmdale. The event is free to attend.
“My Heart’s Journey” chronicles Foor’s first trip to Europe at the age of 28. She had fallen in love with a Spanish professional soccer player from Barcelona, Spain, and wanted to meet his family and learn about Spanish customs, so she traveled throughout Europe and North Africa for five months and found that traveling the open road opened her eyes to a world full of adventure.
During the stay-at-home orders mandated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foor came across a diary she kept during her trip and wanted to recount the stories she’d been telling friends and relatives for years.
“Reading this book, I hoped would provide an escape from the day-to-day mundane stay-at-home mandates imposed on everyone,” she said recently. “And in writing this memoir, it provided a catharsis for myself as well — it took almost a year to complete.”
