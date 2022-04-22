The timing of life appears to be synced with some kind of divine soundtrack. The cues are set. The sheet music is written. We just live the story.
The last weekend of my 20s happened to be spent on the road with Lita Ford.
Before the onslaught of summer tour dates, we had one co-headlining show (a one-off as we call it) with Winger in Virginia, Minn. No, that was not a typo. Our office was the Iron Trail Motor Events Center, a hockey arena that holds about 2,000 people.
About 100 miles from the Canadian border, Virginia is in a region known as the Iron Range. This area doesn’t contain a mountain range, but rather, large sediment formations with high percentages of iron. Virginia, itself, is next to the Rouchleau Mine. From 1893 to 1977, about 300 million gross tons of iron ore were extracted from the ground by US Steel or various other companies.
The names of towns like these may be lost on the majority of America; however, even with a population of about 8,700 people (according to the 2010 census), they’ve managed to have a significant impact on the entire country.
It was about a three-hour van ride from the Minneapolis Airport to our lodgings in Virginia. There was plenty of time to gaze out of the van window in meditation. The hour of day becomes irrelevant. The rest of the world slowly melts away. I’m back in that familiar bubble hurtling down the highway. In the spirit of being a true dork, I put on the “Fargo” soundtrack and my mind began to wander. There is true joy in viewing America through the lens of a passenger seat.
With theme restaurants and big-box stores covering the land like commercial chicken pox, it can feel like America is one intercontinental strip mall. This is why I take refuge in nature. It’s a true indicator of where you are and, sometimes, where you are going.
Somewhere on the journey, the billboards faded away and were replaced by white pines. The snow fell over Highway 53 with light consistency. It was winter’s last stand before giving way to spring. For now, the forest remains covered in snow and the lakes remain frozen. It’s the inevitable cycle where things must change, yet remain the same.
A few isolated farm houses, businesses and towns pepper the route to Virginia. Nature just takes over. I felt the firm claim it held on the land. In van conversation, we discussed the minus-15 degree weather we experienced in Clear Lake, Iowa, three months ago. Our driver informs us one of the coldest temperatures ever recorded was not far from us. Despite the industrial conquests of human beings or how sophisticated the technology required to mine an area, it clearly belongs to the Great White North. We just travel on it.
On a map drawn and invented by human beings, the invisible lines between places might appear to contain significant meaning. In reality, it felt like we were already in Canada because of the color of the trees, the beautiful isolation, the changing of people’s accents and passing the Hockey Hall of Fame on the highway. These are all things that arguably, are very Canadian. It didn’t take an official welcome sign or border crossing to feel the change. It had already begun miles ago.
The same could be said about my age. To paraphrase the Rock ‘n Roll poet laureate David Lee Roth, “I don’t feel 30.” No miraculous feeling has taken place from the big number change most people so dread. However, I feel now I’m on a highway and my landscape has slowly shifted in the last several years. Billboards are giving way to pines as I keep trucking along. Hopefully, I won’t run out of gas before I reach my destination.
The rest of our journey was the standard operating procedure. We arrived at our hotel, walked across the street to the Sawmill Saloon, ate a lovely roadhouse-style dinner and shared many laughs among the band and crew. We walked back in a heavy snowfall. Winter would not go down without a fight. The freight railway happened to run across the street from our rooms. Although I’m a sound sleeper, the blaring of the train horn at 4:45 a.m. woke me from a slumber.
The show contained an energetic, vibrant crowd — typical for the shows in rural areas. The people with limited options for entertainment tend to be the most appreciative and humble. It will always be a trip to gaze upon a large audience of people from the stage. Everyone gathered together for the same purpose: abandoning their troubles for the weekend to be apart of something greater. It’s the same reason I travel in a van across snow-covered highways.
