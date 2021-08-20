Sometimes, it feels like our valley is the biggest small town in history, particularly within subcultures like the music scene, where you can meet a musician who’s lived here for years and somehow, your paths never cross.
Recently, I had this experience with local musician and educator Mage Lockwood. I discovered a recent live performance of hers at the Britisher via a friend’s social media post. Intrigued by her sound, I reached out to learn more. Come to find out, she has recently became a Commercial Music instructor at Antelope Valley College.
Originally from Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Lockwood has studied classical piano at the Royal Conservatory of music, received a bachelor’s degree in Jazz Studies from Vancouver Island University and a master’s degree in Music from CalArts. She’s also a Nationally Certified Teacher of Music.
JD: Describe your journey from Canada to the Antelope Valley.
ML: I would call myself a “valley girl” because I’ve lived in numerous valleys, in Canada and in the US From the Alberni Valley, the Fraser, the SFV, the Santa Clarita Valley and the Antelope Valley. I was going to school in the San Fernando Valley, thinking I was going to be a veterinary technician. Secretly, I always wanted to do music and realized the chemistry required for being a vet tech would take away from my music. I changed my major to computer science. The two things I’ve done for a living are computers and music. I left the computer science studies at Pierce College in Woodland Hills. I moved to Santa Clarita and went to CalArts for a while. I got my Master of Fine Arts in the Performer/Composure area. I wanted to keep living in the US and was working as a student. After graduating from Cal Arts, I moved to Palmdale in June of 2014.
JD: That’s great. The funny thing about the AV is everyone knows everyone within the music world. Then, there’s people that have lived here for years, but you never cross paths. I’m sure teaching at AVC will open more of those situations up.
ML: Most definitely. When I was performing at the Britisher, there were several AVC students there. They didn’t even know I was faculty and probably thought I was going to school with them (laughs).
JD: In your social media, I discovered you were a Metal fan. Since you’ve studied Jazz and Classical music, embracing those two sounds might seem like a juxtaposition for some people.
ML: For me, music is music. Knowing the nuts and bolts of music and being able to embrace different kinds of music is something I like to do. One of my dreams is to have some projects that are diverse, being able to work with like-minded musicians that don’t mind changing genres. One thing I noticed is that people become picky and say, “Ugh, I don’t want to listen to that” and not giving certain styles a chance. Instead of realizing, well why do we scream in that music? Why don’t we scream? Why do we use electronic instruments or samples? Different music is not inferior, it’s just another way of saying something.
JD: You are well-versed in music theory. Among musicians, sometimes there’s a misconception that if you learn theory, it will take away from your music. It will be less raw, heavy or another adjective you can think of. I wanted to get your counterpoint to that.
ML: I recently encountered that at the Britisher. I was talking with someone and they said, “I don’t want to learn theory. What’s the point? You can paint without art classes. It will just make me less creative.” Knowing the language of music will allow you to better understand and distinguish different kinds of music. I kind of agree with both points, but think of theory as a written language to identify certain elements of the music. But you can’t rely on that, alone. You have to be able to hear, play and feel it. I think it allows for even better creativity.
JD: Absolutely. What are your artistic goals moving forward?
ML: I guess creative and artistic freedom is what I’m looking for. One thing, as a working musician, it’s extremely challenging having to wear several different hats and maintain my practice. I know how to write commercial music and I coach people on that, but the music I make is just a piece of my mind. It’s just expression. Things I experience and wonder about. It’s a goal I’ve had trouble with because I’ve had to take corporate and tech support jobs. Like I tell my students, it’s a life-long development and journey. If you’re making music, you’re committed to something. It’s amazing.
