Renowned singer-songwriter Santigold announced, on Sept. 27, the cancellation of her upcoming North American tour.
Active since 2001, her music has spanned the sonic strata between Electronic, Hip-Hop and Punk Rock. Among acclaim and accomplishments, Billboard magazine, this year, wrote, “Santigold’s singular pen and voice have helped shape the past two decades of popular music.”
She was about to embark on the whirlwind cycle of touring and album promotion, which typically lasts a year or more and includes worldwide travel, so this breaking of industry protocol sent shock waves beyond her genre.
Via her website, Santigold released a letter about the cancellation. Free of the typical music industry clichés, her statement revealed a moment of candor and honesty that’s typically redacted and sugar-coated for the press.
“For the past several years we have all been through immense challenges, some physical, some mental, some spiritual, some economic,” she wrote. “And yet, as we have begun to trudge on, much of the toll of that experience has been left untended as we rush back in, attempting to make up for lost time, to reconnect, catch up on bills unpaid, to escape the insanity that had begun to set in. For many of us, the landscapes we are re-entering are not the same.”
On all levels in the music industry — from the performing artists to the local stagehands — everyone felt the rush. The rhetoric of unity, caring for our mental health and better working conditions when the world reopened quickly faded off stage. What returned was a new-found sense of urgency ... better make hay while the sun shines or be replaced with someone who will.
“As a touring musician, I don’t think anyone anticipated the new reality that awaited us,” Santigold explained. “After sitting idle (not being able to do shows) for the past couple of years, many of us like everyone else, earning no or little income during that time, every musician that could, rushed back out immediately when it was deemed safe to do shows. We were met with the height of inflation — gas, tour buses, hotels and flight costs skyrocketed — many of our tried-and-true venues unavailable due to a flooded market of artists trying to book shows in the same cities and positive test results constantly halting schedules with devastating financial consequences. All of that on top of the already-tapped mental, spiritual, physical and emotional resources of just having made it through the past few years. Some of us are finding ourselves simply unable to make it work.”
Driving the point home, she described how a career in music and the financial toll has affected her health.
“In my case, I have tried and tried, looked at what it would take from every angle and I simply don’t have it. I can’t make it work.” She said the touring has taken a toll on her, detailing “anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, vertigo, chronic pain and missing crucial time with my children.”
For someone with a 20-year career, an established fan base and the team and resources to tour professionally, Santigold described her place in the music industry as “hanging on, trying to make an ever-distant finishing line.”
These conditions, visible or not, trickle down into the national and local music scene. The small super computers we carry in our pockets, connected to the vast chasm of the Internet, have largely solved certain problems related to touring. Various map apps provide GPS directions and a free directory for local business for hundreds of miles around. Numerous DIY websites contain lists of local contacts and educational articles about how to book/plan a tour.
However, the crux of this conversation returns to a keyword: sustainability. For an independent artist, vehicle rental, fuel costs and basic food essentials are among basic overhead expenses for minimal road living.
Despite music streaming generating billions in revenue for record labels and tech companies, artists and songwriters are still largely underpaid for their work.
The primary source of income for seemingly every level of artist remains in performing live. We’re all drinking from the same pond, but the watering hole has shrunk considerably.
In the Antelope Valley, we’re lucky to have multiple venues, festivals and promoters who have kept shows alive. However, across the country, there remains a shortage of venues, crew personnel and opportunities to play on stage.
However, it’s not all doom and gloom. It’s important to recognize the gift we have in our own local music scene. It’s also equally important not to squander it. A vibrant artistic community is a two-way street between artist and audience.
Beyond all the smoke and mirrors, the visceral connection between those two entities is why it thrives. If we can continue to keep it thriving, it ensures organic grassroots music can still survive in this cash-and-carry world.
