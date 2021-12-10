PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host its annual holiday party from 2 to 4 p.m., Dec. 15.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the holidays with our patrons,” Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said. “We’ll have treats and music, and some hohoho-holiday fun for the whole family.”
Admission is free and all ages are welcome.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600, TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
