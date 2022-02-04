PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, will host an Author Series in February. All ages are welcome, but space is limited.
Author and founder of HoneyInk Books Michelle Harrison will present a reading of her book, “A Beautiful Morning,” from 4 to 5 p.m., Feb. 10. She will also hold a writing workshop for young readers and a book signing.
Then from 4 to 5 p.m., Feb. 24, Nadine A. Luke of NJ Luke Publishing and author of “They Call Me Africa,” will read from her book, hold a book signing and host a character photo booth where patrons will be encouraged to take photos with the author and the characters in her book.
“Join us as we meet two amazing authors and hear their stories,” Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith said. “While you’re here, don’t forget to sign the kids up for their very own library card. There’s no age limit or fee.”
The library is at 700 East Palmdale Blvd. and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
