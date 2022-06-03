PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host a Family Fun Day program at Poncitlán Square from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, to kick off this year’s Summer Reading Program.
The Summer Reading Program, or Camp iREAD, will begin, on June 6, and run, through July 30. It is free and open to all ages. There will also be activities such as tug-of-war, three-legged and sack races and snow cone treats.
Those interested may register on Beanstack at https://palmdale.beanstack.org/ to keep track of their reading time virtually. Registration began, June 1. Participants will receive a registration gift and prizes are won at various levels with each level being one hour of reading beginning June 6.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.