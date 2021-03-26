PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library is now open to walk-in services after being closed to walk-in customers due to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 orders.
Current library hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
“This has been a long time coming and we look forward to seeing our long-time patrons and welcoming new library lovers as well,” Library Director Robert Shupe said. “Please be sure to check the library website or give us a call to find out more about what is available currently.”
In addition to regular walk-in services, Storytime for Children will return in a regularly scheduled virtual only format.
Beginning April 5 through June 11, the Storytime schedule will be as follows: Toddler Storytime (for ages 12-36 months) at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Bilingual Storytime (for families) at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Preschool Storytime (ages 3-5 years) on at 10 a.m., Thursdays.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
