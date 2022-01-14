PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library now has several “Storytime to go Kits” available to patrons for checkout.
Each “Storytime to go Kit” consists of a bag with five themed books that may be checked out, along with a free corresponding craft with supplies, a song sheet and suggestions for other related activities which may be kept by the user.
“These ‘Storytime to go Kits’ are great for families who can’t make it in person to storytime at the library, or for those who’d like to extend the fun and learning from the library to their own homes,” Library Associate and Storytime Lead Fawn Kemble said. “We currently have kits about dinosaurs, cats, the beach, farms, monsters and mindfulness, so there’s something that will appeal to every child.”
To reserve a kit online, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library and search “Storytime to go kit” in the online library catalog. Patrons may also place one on hold at the front desk.
“Storytime at home is a great way for parents, grandparents and caregivers to help children grow and learn,” Kemble said.
The Palmdale City Library is at 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
