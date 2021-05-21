PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, is launching a new virtual Support the Arts series.
The inaugural program will appear on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) at 10 a.m., Saturday. It will feature local musician and weekly Antelope Valley Press Showcase columnist Jesse Davidson in an interview with Ian McCartor, a local singer/songwriter and hospice nurse, who combines his compassion and creativity to create “Legacy Songs.”
“Legacy Songs are a special way for people to share something not only with their loved ones, but also with many others, performing stories and songs about a person’s life as a recording artist,” McCartor said. “In this program, I share how we all can do our part to document the stories of our elders and honor the older generations.”
Davidson said he’s excited to partner with the library to help connect people through arts.
“This first program is a great example of how it can be done,” he said.
The library is open to walk-in services on a modified schedule, six days a week. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
