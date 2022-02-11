PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host a free essay contest for youths in grades six through 12 in celebration of Black History Month.
Essays should be limited to three pages or less and must be submitted to the library at the front desk by Feb. 28 at 8 p.m., or by emailing them to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org
There will be two categories for submissions: Sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.
“This is a great opportunity for youth to creatively express what Black History Month means to them by celebrating the many important people and accomplishments of the African American community,” Library Director Robert Shupe said.
The library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. The library is at 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
