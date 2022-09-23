PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host another Author Series from 5 to 6 p.m., on Sept. 29. All ages are welcome, space is limited.
Author and speaker Suzanna Webb will present a reading from her Children’s Book, “Levi has 2 Birthdays: A Story About Leukemia.”
“Come join us as we meet the author and hear both her and her son’s brave story,” Library Associate Laura Jolls said. “This children’s book is a good way for all ages to learn about a difficult topic.”
This event is being held to recognize September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Library Card Sign Up Month. Participants are not required to have a library card, but staff will be on hand to assist in enrolling anyone who wants to obtain a library card.
The library is at 700 East Palmdale Blvd. and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
