PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., will host a free essay contest for youths in grades six through 12 in celebration of Native American Heritage and History Month.
The essay contest theme is “Why is it important to represent Native American voices, experiences and perspectives?” The contest will run from Nov. 1-30. Contest submission forms are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or at the Library Reference Desk. Essays should be limited to three pages or less. Essays must be submitted to the Library Reference Desk by Nov. 30, or by emailing them to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org
There will be two categories for submissions: Sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.
“Celebrating indigenous heritage is an important and interesting effort for us to be aware of,” Library Associate Allison Goodwin said. “The Palmdale City Library wants to encourage this kind of learning and discovery.”
The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.