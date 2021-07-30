After almost two years of a live music shutdown, I’m happy to report there is an explosion of shows in the Antelope Valley.
We are on a tremendous upswing that I haven’t seen in years. It’s the perfect storm of new venues to play, new and older AV bands hungry to perform and pent-up anticipation from the audience.
We also have a healthy amount of cross-pollination happening again.
Bands from all over Southern California, across various genres, will play in the Antelope Valley through August and beyond.
Positivity tends to be the focus of my column. In my world, there’s nothing more positive in my than being able to bring attention to this resurgence. Dare I say, it’s a new renaissance of live music.
Here’s s a list of all the events I could gather for the month. As usual, band line-ups many change and new shows are always being announced.
For up-to-date information, follow these venues on social media.
Transplants Brewing Company
40242 La Quinta Lane, Unit 101, Palmdale
8:30 p.m. Friday
$10
Shiiva-Antelope Valley (Hardcore Punk)/Bent Blue-San Diego (Punk/ Indie)/Take It To Heart-Orange County (Melodic Hardcore)/Lazy Beam-Antelope Valley (Indie/Experimental).
8:30 p.m. Aug. 6
$10
Burgerwolf presents En-Vitro (Alternative)/Witchin Alleys-Antelope Valley (Alternative/Surf Rock/Indie)/Halfgrass-Eastvale, Calif. (Indie/Post Punk)/Blueberry-Antelope Valley/Los Angeles (Alternative/Indie). Food truck by Wicked Kitchen.
9 p.m. Aug. 7
$10
The Dirigibles-Tehachapi (Rock)/Vudaje-Los Angeles (Rock/Pop)/Swingin’ Nixons-Bakersfield (Rock).
8:30 p.m. Aug. 13
$10
Sound Curfew-Antelope Valley (Hard Rock/Alternative/Funky)/Sunwick-Antelope Valley (Hard Rock)/Rotten Apple-Exeter, Calif. (Grunge/Punk)/Hik1komori-Antelope Valley (LoFi/Indie).
8:30 p.m. Aug. 19
$10
Recalibrater-Antelope Valley (Djent/Death Metal)/Seconds to Centuries-Antelope Valley (Metal/Hard Rock)/Antiking-Los Angeles (Metal/Hardcore)/LBR/Infect-Compton/MidCity (Metal/Hardcore)
9 p.m. Aug. 27
$10
The Frequency of Bread-Antelope Valley (Indie/Progressive/Instrumental)/Arms of Tripoli-Los Angeles (Post Rock/Progressive Rock)/Some Gifts-Los Angeles (Alternative/Indie).
Lucky Luke Brewing Company
610 West Ave. O, Suite 104, Palmdale
7 p.m. Aug. 7
Free
One More Round: A Songwriter’s Series (A writer’s round showcase) featuring Marshall Dymowski of Reverend Red, Kasey Jaeger of Rogue!, Amy Colleen of Siren Valley, and James Graves.
American Legion Post 311/ Sucka Punch Productions
44355 40th St. East, Lancaster
$8 before 6 p.m., $12 after 6 p.m.
All ages
Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday
Phobia-Orange County (Grindcore)/Deth Bed-Antelope Valley (Death Metal)/Since We Were Kids-Victorville (Hardcore Punk)/CFTC-Antelope Valley (Hardcore Punk)/Glass Stab-Antelope Valley (Metal/Hardcore)/ Necroticism-Antelope Valley (Death Metal). Food by Russo’s Pizza.
The Yard/Govibeart
44822 Elm St., Lancaster
2-10 p.m. Saturday
The Provos/Squeaky Buddha-San Diego (Alternative/Grunge)/Underground Lounge-San Diego (Rock)/Los Tripsters-San Diego (Rock/Spanish Rock)/Collars-California (Punk/Emo/Indie)/Palm Sugar-Fullerton (Indie)/Aveline Wallflower-El Centro (Emo)/Warfront-Los Angeles (Punk)/Hollow Drivers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.