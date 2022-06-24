PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is partnering with the Antelope Valley Gem and Mineral Club to present free educational and recreational events during the summer.
The Club will be on hand at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 39700 30th St. West, from 5 to 7 p.m., Aug. 13, and at the pavilion next to the playground at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East in Palmdale, from 10 a.m. to noon, July 2 and Sept. 3.
Admission is and open to all ages.
Club members will showcase many different kinds of gems and minerals, will share their knowledge and experience and answer questions.
Attendees will have the opportunity to make rock art and bracelets, while supplies last.
For more information, call 661-267-5611. To learn more about Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club, visit avgem.weebly.com
