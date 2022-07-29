PALMDALE — Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors are calling for artists to participate in the seventh annual “Generations” juried art contest and exhibition. The deadline to apply is Monday.

Generations is a competition for local artists to enter for the opportunity to display their art publicly. It is open to artists of all ages and there is no fee to enter. Interested persons may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Generations

