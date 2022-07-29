PALMDALE — Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors are calling for artists to participate in the seventh annual “Generations” juried art contest and exhibition. The deadline to apply is Monday.
Generations is a competition for local artists to enter for the opportunity to display their art publicly. It is open to artists of all ages and there is no fee to enter. Interested persons may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Generations
First-place, second-place, third-place and honorable mention prizes will be awarded in four age categories: 12 and younger, 13 through 17 years, 18 through 54 and 55 years and older. The winning art pieces and honorable mentions will be featured in a 2023 calendar available free at city facilities while supplies last.
Selected artists will be notified by Aug. 8, if their art has been accepted. Artists will be asked to drop off their art at Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East, between noon and 7 p.m., Aug. 15.
The exhibit will open with a free reception from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on Aug. 26, simultaneously at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9 and across the street at Palmdale Playhouse. Live music and light refreshments will be provided, with winners announced that evening at Palmdale Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.