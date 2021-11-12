Cedar Street Theatre and Palmdale Repertory Theatre will join forces for one night only, on Sunday at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, in “All Together Now!” as part of a global fundraising event celebrating local theater.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only shut down Broadway, it also stopped community theater groups for 20 months. To help them recover, Music Theatre International, a theatrical licensing company, put together a musical revue featuring songs from their top shows.
This is the first collaboration between Cedar Street Theatre and Palmdale Repertory Theatre.
“They offered it to community groups as a fundraiser to help bring theater back,” actor and director Marco Aguilar, who is representing Palmdale Repertory Theatre, said.
“All Together Now!” can only be performed the weekend of Nov. 12-15. More than 2,500 organizations from all 50 states and 40 countries signed up to participate.
“That’s why it’s called ‘All Together Now!,’ ” Director Anthony Langford, who is representing “Cedar Street Theatre, said.
The production features 15 songs, including, “We’re All in this Together” from “High School Musical.”
“That was completely vocal directed and choreographed by kids,” Langford said. “There’s nobody over the age of 18 in the song.”
Most of the show features teenage actors. Langford, a school teacher, and Aguilar, an art teacher, approached the production as a learning opportunity for the young cast members.
“We have some of the most talented teenagers that are really up-and-coming stars,” Aguilar said. “We’re excited.”
Some former local community theater performers who are now working professionally, are coming back to perform, including Joey Langford, Anthony Langford’s brother, who will perform a song from “Les Miserables.”
Marco Aguilar’s daughter, Ellie Aguilar, will perform a song from “Waitress.”
Joey Langford and Ellie Aguilar each picked the numbers they wanted to do. Palmdale Repertory Theatre was in the middle of a “Mary Poppins” production when the pandemic started, closing the production. Anthony Langford was preparing a production of “Matilda” that was canceled due to the pandemic. “All Together Now!” will feature songs from those shows.
“We were able to bring back cast members from those shows who didn’t get to fully perform those shows to come back and at least do one number,” Anthony Langford said.
Marco Aguilar said they had a good time working together.
“The cast is having a good time being live, back on stage,” he said.
“All Together Now!” Will be on the main stage at 7 p.m., Sunday, at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center, 750 West Lancaster Blvd.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for military, seniors 62 and older, and youth 17 and younger.
For more information, visit www.lpac.com or call 661-723-5950.
