Revisit the creation of one of Rock music’s classic albums with the new release, The Doors’ “LA Woman (50th anniversary deluxe edition).”
Available on streaming platforms since Dec. 3, fans of the LA rock band that formed in 1965 might groan at another reissue. Since the band’s break-up in 1971, their catalog has undergone many anniversary and “best of” repackaging.
However, if ever there was a defining version of “LA Woman,” their sixth LP and final with lead singer Jim Morrison, this is it. Work-wide, musical arrangements are remastered, leaving a crisper quality for all instruments. Morrison’s voice is also amped up, bristling with extra emotion, no matter how high or low he gets.
Reminiscing on the month-long recording session from December 1970 to January 1971, it was recorded without their usual producer Paul A. Rothchild, after he fell out with the group over the perceived lack of quality of their studio performances.
Alternatively, the foursome comprised of Morrison, Ray Manzarek (keys), Robby Krieger (lead guitar) and John Densmore (drums), co-produced the album with long-time sound engineer Bruce Botnick.
Recording-wise, Elvis Presley’s bassist Jerry Scheff and rhythm guitarist Marc Benno, were brought in to provide additional backing.
Morrison, the iconic vocalist and principle songwriter, who was famously unpredictable in the studio, due to his full indulgences of the Rock n’ Roll lifestyle, was said to have been easy to work with and not consuming vast amounts of alcohol.
In this package totaling 29 items, the original 10-track album is remastered, along with two demos and 17 session tracks.
All were recorded at their “Doors Workshop,” a makeshift studio in West Hollywood. Opening song, the Bluesy, Funk of “The Changeling” signals a favoring of their Blues influences more so than the psychedelia of their self-titled debut (1967).
Manzarek in a 1970s interview with LA Weekly said, “The lyrics are prophetic. ‘I’ve lived uptown. I’ve lived downtown, but I’ve never been so broke that I couldn’t leave town.’ ”
He’d lived on the beach and in the hills. He’d had money and been broke. He’d had his LA adventure and he was out. Songs like, “Been Down So Long,” where Morrison comments on how he felt about his life of fame, “Cars Hiss By My Window,” and the Blues standard, “Crawling King Snake,” are amongst the grittiest the Doors ever made.
Written by Krieger while experimenting on a 12-string guitar, “Love Her Madly” was the sum of his troubles with then-girlfriend and later wife, Lynn. This song and Morrison’s paranoid, claustrophobic lamentations of “Hyacinth House,” are the Poppiest moments on the album.
Listening to the title track’s 2021 remaster, or the other three complementary versions on “LA Woman Sessions,” is still a marvel. With propulsive guitar and drumming rhythms, “LA Woman,” surveys LA mostly from a transient’s perspective: “Drivin’ down your freeways, midnight alleys roam. Cops in cars, the topless bars.”
A top vocal outing from Morrison, this would be his final goodbye to the City of Angels. Album-concluding, “Riders on The Storm,” is brooding, thanks to stormy sound effects and a rumored reference to the time Morrison and The Beach Boys’ drummer gave cult-leader Charles Manson a ride to a music audition. It tickles the imagination. A few short months after the recording, Morrison would move to Paris with the intent of focusing on poetry. However, he died there at age 27 of cardiac arrest.
For the dedicated fans digging for gems, the 17 “LA Woman Sessions” offers the best opportunity for unheard material. Aside from the monotonous inclusion of multiple takes of each track included as single files, some of these versions are good at showing the eventual evolution of the work.
“Get Out of My Life Woman (LA Woman Sessions)” is musically, “King Snake,” but with alternate lyrics.
“She Smells So Nice” and “Rock Me Baby,” while included in occasional touring set lists throughout the ’60s, have an official home now, contributing to this section that hosts the Doors playing freely, in jam mode.
