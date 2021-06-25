LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Philharmonic will return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Oct. 9 after a 19-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021/22 season was announced Tuesday by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and executives of the LA Phil.
“Over this past year, the pandemic has isolated us from one another, and so as we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, we want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us,” Dudamel said in a statement. “This season, we will blend different musical traditions, bridge geographical borders and build new connections among cultures, communities, audiences and artists.”
More than 10 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Los Angeles County, where case rates, hospitalizations and death have plunged in what was once an epicenter of the pandemic. The daily test positivity rate Monday was just 0.7%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.